Netflix Releases Alice in Borderland Season 3

After a long wait of almost three years, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to return on Netflix. Season 2, which premiered in December 2022, left fans on the edge of their seats with a chilling cliffhanger.

Netflix released the main trailer on August 26, 2025 (PT), giving fans a first look at what’s coming. While the first two seasons largely adapted Haro Aso’s manga, Alice in Borderland Season 3 blends elements from Aso’s sequel Alice in Borderland: Retry with new storylines created for the series.

Alice in Borderland Plot

The series is about Arisu, a Japanese boy who is obsessed with the gaming world. One day, he suddenly finds himself in a strange, deserted version of Tokyo, where he and his friends have to face deadly survival games to survive.

Season 2: Arisu and Usagi survive the brutal challenges and return to normal lives, thinking their nightmare was over. However, the final shot reveals a joker card, which hints that the game is not over yet.

Season 3: The season picks up where it ended. Arisu and Usagi get married and no longer remember the deadly games. But things take a darker turn. Suddenly, Usagi goes missing and is dragged back into the deadly games of Borderland. Determined to save and bring her back, Arisu risks everything and bravely reenters Borderland.

When And Where To Watch Alice in Borderland Season 3

The much-awaited Japanese sci-fi drama will be released on Thursday (September 25, 2025) on Netflix.

United States: 3 am ET/12 am PT

Brazil: 4 am

UK: 8 am

Central European Summer Time: 9 am

Australia: 5 pm

New Zealand: 7 pm

All six episode will be released at once, allowing fans to binge-watch series without having to wait for weekly drops.

Trailer Of Alice in Borderland Season 3

Netflix dropped the Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer on YouTube, along with the description, “Their memories of the borderland were erased, but they see glimpses of it in dreams and hallucinations. One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji, suddenly vanishes. At the same time as Usagi’s disappearance, the time of Usagi’s disappearance, Banda resurfaces as the Joker looms over the new games. The uncharted journey led by the mysterious Joker card is about to unfold…”

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Cast

The dystopian thriller, directed by Shinsuke Sato, is written by Yasuko Kuramitsu Yoshiki Watabe and Shinsuke Sato. Netflix’s hit series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Ayaka Miyoshi, Hayato Isomura and Katsuya Maiguma as returning characters. New cast members of Alice in Borderland Season 3 include Kento Kaku, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudō, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, and Sakura Kiryu.