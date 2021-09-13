Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Theories Answered

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 ended with a bang. One that viewers cant wrap their heads around. And are left impatiently waiting for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 so that it can bring an end to the cliffhanger as well as the hundreds of theories going on their minds.

We totally understand those theories though. And are willing to explain them all below.

Does Tokyo Really die in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2?

The most important one revolving around Tokyo’s death. Because how could she really die, right? The girl who had the best chances of survival. The girl who was also the narrator of the show. Not to forget, the professor’s first recruit. How could she really die? Fans are speculating that she might have survived thanks to Rio’s hole. But if we really think, was that really possible?

We all saw how in the last episode she had five grenades attached to her. We all saw those grenades blast while Gandia was close to her. Before the grenades, we also saw her get shot 5 times. So, if we look at all the facts, it’s really hard to say that Tokyo is alive, that she survived it all. Because let’s be honest, it’s quite unreal. Although, we wouldn’t just ask you to get your hopes completely down. Because there will be more of Tokyo in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2, just in flashbacks though.

Will Berlin’s son Rafael be the key to escape?

Season 5 part 1 introduced viewers to Rafael, berlin’s son via flashbacks. And he might just be the key to the gang’s survival in this heist. As we saw that Rafael is quite capable of pulling off a difficult heist as he was trained by Berlin.

Whatever happens, Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 will be one of the best seasons you will have ever watched. And the ending to it will be epic. Remember that part 2 is releasing with all five episodes on December 3rd, 2021.