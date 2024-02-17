Search

Moana 2 is Coming This Fall!

Entertainment
By Umama Siddiqui

In Moana 2, our favorite duo, Moana and Maui, are returning to the screen again! Walt Disney finally lifted the curtain and revealed the grand surprise. The last time people met Moana, they formed a strong bond. Consequently, the movie achieved several accolades and fared well at the box office. So, the expectations for Moana 2 are high. And the good thing is that the sequel is looking quite promising. You’ll read all about it below!

When Is Moana 2 Releasing?

Moana 2 will make its theatrical debut on 27 November 2024. Initially, the film was supposed to be a full-fledged series. However, the decision was later revised.

The phenomenal music was one of the main reasons behind Moana’s initial success. Once again, the team is following the same formula. Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina were involved in the musical creation of the film, along with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. With these four under the project, we know things are bound to go right. Unfortunately, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose songs contributed to the film’s success, is no longer associated with the franchise. This was one of the most complex challenges that the team had to overcome.

Furthermore, Dave Derrick Jr. will serve as the sequel’s director.

The Cast & Characters of Moana 2

Moana’s voice actor in the 2016 movie, Auli’i Cravalho, passed the baton on to a more fitting actor. In a heartfelt post, she revealed that getting the chance to voice Moana changed her life for the better. However, now that she has grown, she feels it is time to make a place for a more deserving voice actor, as it is crucial to the film’s plot.

Dwayne Johnson will return as Maui!

Other potential actors and their characters include:

  • Rachel House as Moana’s spiritual grandmother, Tala.
  • Temuera Morrison as Moana’s father, Chief Tui.
  • Nicole Scherzinger as Moana’s mother, Sina.
  • Jemaine Clement as the evil crab Tamatoa.
  • Moana’s animal companions, Pua and Heihei.

The casting news is still being kept under wraps. So, we’ll have to wait for this one.

What’s the Plot of Moana 2?

Upon the call of her wayfinding ancestors, the titular character, Moana, will set on a voyage into the depths of Oceania. This journey will bring forth all sorts of horrors and dangers; however, Moana must remain resilient to fulfill her goal.

Along with Maui, Moana will be aided by a new band of seafarers.

For now, we don’t have enough footage to source any extra information. However, don’t forget to check out the teaser trailer that Walt Disney released a while ago!

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Moana 2. In case of any new updates, we’ll update this site. So, remember to bookmark it!

Umama Siddiqui is a part-time content writer with a particular interest in cinema, which is evident in her work. Her genuine enthusiasm for film is consistently seen in her writing through inventive and unique approaches.
