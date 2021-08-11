Midnight Mass- Everything We Know So Far

After already creating creepy and unsettling shows on Netflix such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is once again back to bring you another very creepy series, Midnight Mass. The series isn’t an addition to the previous two shows ( The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor) but it will for sure make you have goosebumps.
So, when can viewers get a chance to watch the series full of spooky scenes? Read on to find out everything related to Midnight Mass.
Midnight Mass Release Date
The release date for the horror series isn’t that far. Yes. That’s right! The show will be releasing on September 24, 2021.
Synopsis
Midnight Mass will definitely be full of twisted yet thrilling scenes. Why is that? It’s Mike Flanagan’s favorite work and he has confirmed that himself. So, anyone willing to watch the series must be prepared for scenes that might not let them sleep at night.
Here is the official synopsis for the show’s season 1 by the streaming service, Netflix:
“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community: but do these miracles come at a price?”
Midnight Mass Cast
The entire cast for the upcoming horror show has been listed below:
- Zach Gilford
- Kate Siegel
- Hamish Linklater
- Annabeth Gish
- Michael Trucco
- Samantha Sloyan
- Henry Thomas
- Rahul Abburi
- Crystal Balint
- Matt Biedel
- Alex Essoe
- Rahul Kohli
- Kristin Lehman
- Robert Longstreet
- Igby Rigney
- Annarah Shephard
Midnight Mass Trailer
The official trailer for the series is out! And it will for sure give you goosebumps. It’s full of creepy, thrilling, and mysterious scenes. We love it! You can check the trailer out on Youtube.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many episodes will the series have?
The first season of Midnight Mass will have 7 episodes.
Has the show been renewed for a season 2?
Until now, there are no plans for new seasons of the show. However, if there is any change of plans, we will update this section.