Midnight Mass- Everything We Know So Far

After already creating creepy and unsettling shows on Netflix such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is once again back to bring you another very creepy series, Midnight Mass. The series isn’t an addition to the previous two shows ( The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor) but it will for sure make you have goosebumps.

So, when can viewers get a chance to watch the series full of spooky scenes? Read on to find out everything related to Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass Release Date

The release date for the horror series isn’t that far. Yes. That’s right! The show will be releasing on September 24, 2021.

Synopsis

Midnight Mass will definitely be full of twisted yet thrilling scenes. Why is that? It’s Mike Flanagan’s favorite work and he has confirmed that himself. So, anyone willing to watch the series must be prepared for scenes that might not let them sleep at night.

Here is the official synopsis for the show’s season 1 by the streaming service, Netflix:

“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community: but do these miracles come at a price?”

Midnight Mass Cast

The entire cast for the upcoming horror show has been listed below:

Zach Gilford

Kate Siegel

Hamish Linklater

Annabeth Gish

Michael Trucco

Samantha Sloyan

Henry Thomas

Rahul Abburi

Crystal Balint

Matt Biedel

Alex Essoe

Rahul Kohli

Kristin Lehman

Robert Longstreet

Igby Rigney

Annarah Shephard

Midnight Mass Trailer

The official trailer for the series is out! And it will for sure give you goosebumps. It’s full of creepy, thrilling, and mysterious scenes. We love it! You can check the trailer out on Youtube.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will the series have?

The first season of Midnight Mass will have 7 episodes.

Has the show been renewed for a season 2?

Until now, there are no plans for new seasons of the show. However, if there is any change of plans, we will update this section.