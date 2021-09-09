The Wire actor Michael K Williams Dies at 54

Famous actor, Michael K Williams was found dead in his apartment at the age of 54 in Brooklyn by the police at 2 p.m. . The shocking death occurred on Monday. And the reason for death is still being confirmed. Although, a police officer has stated that the Emmy nominated actor has passed away due to overdose.

A statement has been revealed by close relatives and family of the late actor via a representative. The statement is as follows:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

Some performances by Michael K Williams

The late actor began his journey to stardom in 1996 through the movie Bullet. He had also featured in around 50 music videos before that as he began his career at just the age of 22.

He, then, continued working in several films and shows. These include “Bringing Out the Dead”, “The Road”, “Gone Baby Gone”, “Life During Wartime”, “I Think I Love My Wife”, “Wonderful World” and “Lovecraft County”.

Hia most famous work to date is his role as Omar in The Wire. In fact, he was even praised by Barak Obama for his role in 2012. Obama had said, “That guy is unbelievable”.

Reaction to William’s death

Fans and celebrities have been mourning the death of the star since the news broke out.

Actor Patricia Arquette tweeted:

“This is utterly devastating. Sweet Michael. You were one of the greatest actors ever. Rest In Peace.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who was also Michael’s co-star in The Wire, tweeted :

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

Brian Koppelman tweeted:

“Michael K Williams was a brilliant film artist. I only had one long in-person conversation with him, but I remember it completely. What a beautiful soul. What a gifted human. Transcendent. Rip.”

These are just a few tweets that people close to him, who worked with him have tweeted. The actor’s sudden demise has surely left everyone heartbroken.