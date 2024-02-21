Marvel Released The Trailer for X-Men 97

It’s finally out in the open: Marvel is soon releasing the X-Men 97! The latest trailer has given the viewers a perfect run-down of what the upcoming project will be like. However, you may have missed out on some significant details. So, continue reading to figure out everything about X-Men 97.

X-Men 97 Trailer Released By Marvel Revisits The Iconic Era

The X-Men 97 trailer was a blast from the past! It efficiently took the viewers back to the 90s when the fan-favourite heroes used to rule. Apart from the trailer, Marvel has confirmed that the series will comprise ten episodes and begin airing on March 20 exclusively on Disney+.

In case you have forgotten, X-Men are none other than a band of mutants who flawlessly do their job despite the hardships. Similarly, in the upcoming series, they’ll have to face a formidable issue. So, now the question arises: will they be able to maintain their streak of completed missions?

You can watch the trailer here:

Many were caught off-guard because of Spider-Man’s feature in the trailer. While the situation remains unclear, this could be Marvel’s way of hinting at X-Men being involved with the wider Marvel Universe.

By retaining the original X-Men theme song, it seems like Marvel is tapping into the nostalgia of the fandom. Despite keeping in touch with the roots, there are some differences. For instance, Jean Grey has never been shown pregnant. However, this time it is different. But we need more information about this to add to the situation.

Surprisingly, the X-Men still look like how they looked back in the day. However, the animation team has done some necessary touch-ups to upgrade the quality. And the good thing is that even the new changes give the same 90s vibes.

Magneto looked quite different in the trailer. The fans have other theories. However, this is likely linked to his age. The decreased muscular strength gives us the idea that Magneto will not be fighting as much as he used to back in the day. Of course, there’s a more detailed underlying reason. But for now, we’ll have to remain patient and wait till the episodes go on air.

The Spectacular Voice Cast of X-Men 97

With the release date being just around the corner, Marvel has also spilled the beans about the voice cast. Here’s a complete list:

Ray Chase plays Cyclops

Jennifer Hale plays Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith plays Storm

Cal Dodd plays the Wolverine

JP Karliak plays Morph

Lenore Zann plays Rogue

George Buza plays Beast

AJ LoCascio plays Gambit

Holly Chou plays Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith plays Bishop

Matthew Waterson plays Magneto

Adrian Hough plays Nightcrawler.

As you must have noticed, the voice cast is a perfect blend of newcomers and the original voices.

With that being said, this is all that you need to know about X-Men 97. For more information, remember to bookmark this page!