Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death Confirmed

The popular Flash star Logan Williams was a fan favorite from the moment he joined the film industry. His jolly personality, sparkling blue eyes, and charming toothy smile made every teenager fall head over heels in love with him. Unfortunately, Logan died last year on April 2, 2020. His death came as a tragic unexpected news since the actor was quite well and healthy. After more than a year of post mortem studies, the Flash actor Logan William’s cause of death has finally been confirmed.

Cause of Death

B.C. Coroner confirmed in a report that 16-year-old Logan died due to a drug overdose. His immediate cause of death has been listed as acute drug toxicity. Moreover, the report also confirms Coroner Adele Lambert’s belief that the drug responsible for Logan’s death is a potent opioid called Fentanyl.

The coroner stated in the report that:

“Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.”

Logan William’s Drug History

The Investigative Findings section describes Logan as a mentally disturbed athletic boy. Apparently, the popular star has been caught consuming illicit substances several times!

Logan William was put into the care of e provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development in the year 2019. He was given support services in which he refused to participate most of the time.

Logan William’s First Drug Overdose

In February 2020, Logan overdosed on a harmful drug which caused him to die. Fortunately, he was resuscitated immediately but with complications. His doctors diagnosed him with a “significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning.”

Although his history may hint toward a suicidal nature, Logan did not want to die. After the February incident, he got treatment and help. His good behavior led to an early discharge but his doctors warned that he was at high risk for serious injuries and death.

Logan Williams Death

Logan was put into care again. However, he was reported missing on the evening of the day before he died. He returned late that night. And it was clear that he was under the influence of some drugs. He talked to the staff members around 4 am on April 2. Then he went to bed and the staff checked on him every hour to make sure he was okay. Unfortunately, he was found dead only 5 hours after this at 9:30 am. Moreover, drug paraphernalia was discovered near his body which confirmed his cause of death.

Upon finding the body, the police were immediately contacted. However, nobody was suspicious of any evil schemes behind Logan’s death.

After Math of Logan Williams Death

After his death, Logan’s mother Marlyse commented on the increasing opioid consumption crisis. She said in an interview:

“His death is not going to be in vain. He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

She further confirmed that Logan was struggling with drug addiction for several years. In fact, he smoked weed for the first time when he was only 13! She also said that she tried her best to get him to stop but the actor was in denial due to embarrassment.

In spite of his unfortunate early demise, Marlyse believes that her son is finally at peace. She stated in an interview that

“Seeing him like that was as gut-wrenching as hearing that he died. It was horrific. Horrific. He was cold. But I have to say I feel like he was restless and he needed me to tell him it’s OK to let go and that the pain is over and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore.”

Stars who died of Opioid Overdose

Several stars have died as a result of a drug overdose in recent years. The Glee star Cory Monteith died in 2013 for the same reason. Mac Miller in 2018, Juice WRLD in 2019, Prince in 2016, and Whitney Houston in 2012 died for similar reasons.

Not only stars, but several laymen have died because of this crisis. In fact, more than 1000 people died in Canada’s West Coast in 2021 itself because of drug overuse.