Locatelli Juventus Midfielder Proposes His Girlfriend After Derby Goal

For all the football fans out there, we have got another news. It seems like it’s raining rings in the stadium this season along with the trophies. Manuel Locatelli the Juventus midfielder, recently scored his winning goal in the Turin Derby. But this isn’t what Social media is going crazy about. After scoring his winning goal he proposed to his long-time sweetheart Thessa Lacovish.

A few hours after scoring the winning goal, Locatelli proposed to Thessa with a ring. Locatelli took to his IG handle and proudly flaunt her girlfriend with his ring on her finger with the caption “Si” yes.

Both these lovebirds have been dating now for many years and we can clearly see the love the midfielder has for her. Because every time he scores a goal, he makes a T with his fingers to dedicate the goal to Thessa. Well, this is what love is all about, expressing & with his cute gesture the 23-years-old mid-fielder won the hearts of many.

After Juventus’s summer signing Manuel Locatelli has been in the news for quite some time. The Italian player made nine appearances for Juventus in which he scored two goals and one assist throughout these matches. Things are going well for Locatelli because as per news he’s going to be a part of Italy’s national team. When the Azzurri will face Spain in the Nations League semifinals in the coming week, he’ll be a part of the squad.

Apart from Locatelli, the love story of another Juve footballer Morata is also trending nowadays. We suggest you to check it out too!

For more entertainment-related news & insights, keep on following our blog!