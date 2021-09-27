Alvaro Morata – How He Met His Wife Alice Campello

ll the football fans out there, have we got an interesting story for you! Lately, everyone is obsessing over the marriage of the star footballer Alvaro Morata and the Italian model Alice Campello. The story behind their first meeting is one straight out of a fairytale!

But first let’s know a bit about the two, only if you don’t know them already!

Who is Alvaro Morata?

Morata used to play for Getafe but left in 2008 to join Real Madrid’s infrastructure. By 2010 he was part of Real Madrid’s A Team. Eventually he joined Juventus F.C., signing a five year contract with them in 2014, a transfer, for which Juventus paid 20 million euros. During his time in Juventus he won the double of Serie A and the Coppa Italia in both of his seasons in Turin.

Real Madrid brought him back for 30 million euros and he helped the team win The UEFA Champions League as well as another La Liga in 2016-17 after which he joined Chelsea for 60 million pounds. In 2019 he moved to Atletico Madrid and permanently joined it in 2020. However, later that year he again returned to Juventus.

As of today Morata has 34 caps at youth level, helping Spain win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2013. He also represented Spain at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Alice Campello – Who Is She?

She is a model and fashion designer hailing from Italy. Daughter to Andrea Campello and Maria Libralesso, she grew up in Mestre. Campello has had great success in the industry of fashion and is consistently in the public eye, having over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Having a height of five feet and eight inches, Campello has been modelling for brands like CHANEL, Emilio Pucci, Dior, Dolce&Gabbana, Missoni, House of CB, Nicla, Gucci, NETIQUETTE, H&M, and Patek Philippe. She also operates as a brand representative for Unisa Eropa, Alauni, Balenciaga, Nohow, Ray-Ban, HelloBody Italia, Alexander McQueen, Levi’s, Adidas Originals, Virgin Active Italia, Polo Ralph Lauren, Hide&Jack, and Alfieri & St. John. A successful career to say the least!

How Did Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello Meet?

Now, for the juicy story. Campello recently opened up about how she met the Juventus striker. The Italian designer reveals that the footballer was smitten about her and she received messages from him out of the blue after his first win in Turin!

Campello admits she initially ignored his messages not realizing who he was. In an interview with Weekly, she stated that he asked about her after seeing a picture of her. Since the striker and the model did not have anyone in common or any mutual friends, the footballer resorted to Instagram.

The model reveals she eventually replied to him and the two met. She herself went in not expecting anything but she states that Morata was very serious from the beginning. Just two weeks after their first date Morata drove for eight hours so he could meet Campbell’s family and he returned to Turin late that night, despite having training the next day. Talk about the dedication! But that’s not all, folks!

The model continued to say that he probably had a thousand other romantic gestures when they were dating. None of Morata’s friends or family had seen the footballer in this state before. Morata hinted multiple times to Campello about marrying her and true to his word asked her to marry him eight months after they started dating!

Campello said ‘it is like this when you really fall in love: you change priorities and you just want to build something with the person you love’ and for her it was the same. The couple tied the knot in June 2020 in Venice where they married in the presence of a star studded audience including Simone Zaza and Isco! That certainly counts as one of the top five grand romantic gestures!

The couple have twins, Leonardo and Alessandro, and in November 2020 welcomed their third child, Edoardo. Morata has since shifted between the various football clubs, and Alice has stood by his side, following him to London during his uninspiring stint with Chelsea, back to Madrid, then Atletico before ultimately going full circle and returning to Juventus.

Well, this is all behind their fairytale Romance let’s hope that they live their happily ever after forever!

We hope that you must have enjoyed this beautiful love story because we certainly did!