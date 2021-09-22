Komi Can’t Communicate Releasing in October?

2021’s most awaited anime series Komi Can’t Communicate is about to make its debut and fans couldn’t be more excited! Dealing with issues like social anxiety, communication disorders, and superficial beauty, the anime series highlights some very important issues in modern-day society. The plot is thrilling, the cast is phenomenal and the production is going to be spectacular. So when exactly is this popular anime series releasing? Who will cast in it? How many episodes will the first season have? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Komi Can’t Communicate.

Komi Can’t Communicate Release Date

Based on the same name manga series, Komi Can’t Communicate is being produced by Studio OLM. The studio has joined hands with Netflix and the series will be airing worldwide on the popular streaming platform.

Komi Can’t Communicate will make its debut on Netflix on Thursday, October 21, 2021. However, the anime series will release on Tokyo TV at an earlier date; on October 6, 2021.

Furthermore, the series will probably have a total of 6-10 episodes like most anime shows. New episodes will be aired on Netflix every Thursday.

Cast

Only the main cast for the anime is known as of yet. This includes the following characters:

Aoi Koga as Komi

Gakuto Kajiwara as Tadano

Najimi Osana as Rei Murakawa

Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi

Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi

Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai

Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka

Yukiyo Fuji as Himiko Agari

Komi Can’t Communicate Plot

The plot of the Netflix original series deals with Komi. She is a gorgeous girl with breathtaking beauty. As she begins her new school, she becomes extremely popular due to her looks. Unfortunately, she suffers from a communication disorder which makes it impossible for her to make friends. However, one particular boy named Tadano takes it upon himself to help Komi. He decides to help her get at least 100 friends. As Komi fails and gets disheartened, Tadano is always there to help her get back up. So will Komi succeed at making friends? Or will her communication disorder get the best of her?

Trailer

Komi Can’t Communicate’s official trailer came out just recently. And it became viral immediately with millions of people watching the trailer within a few hours.

The two-minute trailer opens with Komi struggling to speak with Tadano who realizes that she has a communication disorder. He then sets it his goal to make sure that Komi makes at least 100 friends by the end of the school year. Featuring lots of drama, failures, and bravery, the trailer has definitely raised our expectations for Komi Can’t Communicate.