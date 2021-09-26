Prince William’s secret outing as Kate Middleton dazzles at reception

Footballs and high-end parties are two of the UK’s most beloved things and the royals clearly love them both! On Wednesday, the 22nd of September, Prince William, and Kate Middleton enjoyed two separate outings. While the prince went out to enjoy an intense football match, Kate arranged a banquet at St James’ Palace. You can find out all the exclusive details about Prince William’s secret outing as Kate Middleton dazzled at the reception down below.

The Stamford Bridge Football Match

Prince William’s love for football is not hidden from anybody. Recently, he attended his favorite team Aston Villa’s football match. The team played Chelsea in round 3 of the Carabao Cup.

The Prince was completely invested in the game. We could see him clasping his fingers to his lips in anticipation several times as he enjoyed the match sitting alongside Aston Villa bosses. Unfortunately, Aston Villa lost by one point to Chelsea as the match ended at 4-3 after a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Although Prince William isn’t from the Midlands, he still supports Aston Villa. He revealed the reason for this in 2015 in an exclusive interview:

“A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

Kate Middleton at The Saint James’ Banquet

Duchess Kate Middleton also had quite an eventful evening on Wednesday. She hosted a remarkable banquet at Saint James Palace. The reception was held to thank Kate’s photographic community project’s partners. The project called Hold Still was completed with the help of the National Portrait Gallery. It contains pictures of the UK during the pandemic taken by amateur photographers.

Kate looked absolutely stunning at the event. She was dressed in a gorgeous blazer style dress that had a pleated skirt for the event.

Pictures from the event were posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media account. The pictures were paired with the following caption:

“Thank you to the brilliant partners made Hold Still a reality! 📸

It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it. The idea for #HoldStill came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography.”

The caption also included special thanks to the National Portrait Gallery, Coop UK, and Book Fairies UK. It also thanked the hundreds of photographers who helped make the book a reality!