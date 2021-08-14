Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Renewed?

Created by Kenny Ortega, Season 1 for Julie and the Phantoms aired in September 2019 on Netflix. And it was an immediate hit. The comedy series connected with viewers who then also made sure that the show received the appreciation it deserves. As the show got nominated for 13 2021 Emmy nominations. This makes us wonder along with all the other huge fans of the show, what is the update on Julie and the Phantoms season 2? Has the musical show been renewed? When will it be released? Dive in to find out all the details.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Release Date

Almost a year later, Julie and the Phantoms haven’t been renewed yet. This might be because Netflix has a lot on their plate and they will renew the show any day now. As the show didn’t bring a lot of success to the streaming service.

Although Julie and the Phantoms haven’t been officially renewed for a season 2, it surely will be released. This is because Shawn Williamson, the producer of the show, told Cinema Blend in an interview that season 2 will be made. He said:

“Absolutely. So they’ve certainly set them up well for success in the next season. And Dan [Cross] and Dave [Hoge] as the showrunners were spectacular. And I know that the second season would be as good or better than the first.”

Besides this, we think if the show gets renewed in 2021, then a release date can be expected in the summer or fall of 2022. We honestly can’t wait for season 2 to release. And as soon as Netflix renews Julie and the Phantoms season 2, we will let you know.

Plot

Season 1 ended at quite a cliffhanger as Caleb took over Nick’s body. What he does after taking over his body can only be witnessed in season 2. Moreover, season 2 will also show all the ghosts of the dramedy becoming corporeal.

But, how long will this continue? Will they ever be ghosts again? Regarding this Kenny Ortega said the following:

“Honestly, that gets answered very early on in the next season. So I’ll get socked if I spoiled that. It was meant to leave you in some suspense and hopefully some intrigue – hopeful that something magical is occurring, and that it’s not the end for these three characters.”

This pretty much not only confirms that there will be a season 2 but also that the story for the next season has also been decided.

Season 2 will also give a clearer view of Alex and Reggie and hopefully, we’ll learn more about them. Additionally, viewers will probably get to see more of Luke, Julie, and Nick’s love triangle. This will obviously be exciting.

Also, there’s already a ship name for Luke and Julie aka Juke. This is because viewers have gotten to see Julie fall for Luke. Admiring their relationship and talking about their difficulties, Gillespie said:

Gillespie said: “Come on, it’s hard for them. They don’t stay it because it’s impossible. That’s the way Luke feels, at least. They can’t talk about it because what’s the point of talking about it when it can’t happen? And that’s hard on both of them. They really like each other. Come on, we can all tell. But he’s a ghost. She’s a girl. It’s hard to imagine dating a ghost.”

This is all the plot details we have for now! Once we get the official synopsis, we’ll share it with you.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Cast

It would be weird if the cast from season 1 did not return for season 2 to tie up all the loose ends. According to us, here is the list of cast members for the much anticipated season 2:

Madison Reyes as Julie

Charlie Gillespie as Luke

Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex

Jeremy Shada as Reggie

Booboo Stewart as Willie

Jadah Marie as Flynn

Savannah May as Carrie

Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb

Julie and Phantoms Season 2 Trailer

The show hasn’t even been renewed for a season 2 yet. Hence there is a lot of time until fans can get a glimpse of a teaser or trailer for the new season. According to us, if everything goes as expected, a trailer should be out in 2022, a couple of days before the actual season airs on Netflix.