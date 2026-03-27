Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Gets Official Announcement for Culling Game Arc Part 2

Why This Announcement Feels Different

Season 3 was always framed as “Culling Game Arc Part 1.” It covered the opening stages of the deadly colony battles, introduced new players, and ended right on the edge of some of the arc’s heaviest hitters. The finale wrapped up Yuta Okkotsu’s Sendai Colony fights and left the story positioned for the Tokyo Colony No. 2 chaos, Hakari’s full power reveal, and the escalating threats involving Megumi, Tsumiki, and the larger stakes with Kenjaku and Sukuna.

Treating the second half as its own full season (instead of just calling it Season 3 Part 2) gives MAPPA the room it needs. The remaining Culling Game content is packed with massive set pieces, new character spotlights, and some of the manga’s most intense, high-stakes confrontations. Splitting it this way lets the studio maintain the same level of animation quality and episode experimentation that made Season 3’s Part 1 stand out.

What We Know Right Now

Studio: MAPPA returns (no surprise — they’ve handled every season so far).

Content: Direct continuation of the Culling Game arc, picking up after manga chapter 181.

Release date: Not announced yet. Most reliable speculation points to a 2027 window, with more concrete info likely coming during AnimeJapan 2026 (March 28 panel) or MAPPA’s 15th-anniversary announcements in June.

Teaser material: None released with the announcement. No key visual, no trailer, no staff or cast updates beyond the confirmation that production has started. Those details are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

The Long-Term Picture Looks Strong

Jujutsu Kaisen still has a healthy chunk of the manga left after the Culling Game (the full series ended at chapter 271). Calling this Season 4 instead of dragging out a split-cour gives the team breathing room to adapt the rest of the arc properly without rushing or padding. For anime-only viewers, it means the biggest remaining fights and revelations are coming in one cohesive block. For manga readers, it’s confirmation that the adaptation isn’t skipping or condensing the arc’s second half — the part many consider the peak of the Culling Game’s tension.

MAPPA has been open about the workload, and the decision to treat Part 2 as a full new season signals they’re prioritizing quality over a quick turnaround. After the visual highs of Season 3’s finale, that’s exactly what fans wanted to hear.

What Fans Should Do Next

Mark your calendars for the AnimeJapan 2026 panel on March 28. That’s the most likely place for the first teaser visual, a release window, or even early staff comments. In the meantime, the official announcement has already given the community exactly what it needed: certainty that the story is continuing, a clear label for the next chapter, and proof that the Culling Game isn’t being cut short.

The deadly game isn’t over. It’s just entering its most dangerous phase — and now we officially know when the anime will be there to show it. Season 4 is coming. The Culling Game Part 2 is next.