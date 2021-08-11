JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 releasing in December?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the best supernatural fantasy series in existence. This Japanese anime show features the Joestar family as they embark on deadly adventures to save the world from evil forces. So far, the Joestars have successfully saved the world from the destructive Pillar Men, a serial killer named Yoshikage Kira, and the powerful vampire Dio Brando in four exhilarating seasons. Each season of the show is based on the manga series of the same name which consists of eight parts. Part one and two were covered in Season 1 with Season 2 covering part three. Season 3 dealt with Part four and Season 4 covered part five. Now, Season 5 will feature JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6.

The release date for this upcoming season is just around the corner and fans couldn’t be more excited. What will happen in this next part? Which monster will the Joestar’s have to face? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 down below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Release Date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure debuted its first season in 2012 with a second one premiering in 2014. Season 3 aired in 2015 and the latest season, i.e season 4, premiered in 2018. Now, almost three years later, a fifth season has been officially announced for production by Netflix! Furthermore, this forthcoming season called Stone Ocean will cover part 6 of the manga series.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact release date yet, but we do know the month and year. Netflix has announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 will be released in December 2021. We will probably get an exact date in the upcoming weeks since the release month is pretty close.

Plot

Part 6 will deal with Jolyne Cujoh trying to save herself from being framed for a murder she did not commit. However, the court declares her guilty and sends her to Green Dolphin Street Prison for fifteen years. Now, she must escape and find the real murderer to clear her name. And so, her journey will be full of tragedies and difficulties but with the help of a few friends, she may be able to prove her innocence.

An official synopsis for Part 6 has been announced by Netflix. It reads

2011, United States, Florida – when Jolyne Cujoh and her boyfriend get in an accident while out on a drive, she is framed for the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison – this stone ocean? The final battle in the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Cast

The voice cast for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 includes

Ai Fairouz voicing the lead protagonist Jolyne Cujoh

Mutsumi Tamura voices Ermes Costello who is a fellow inmate. She purposely got herself in prison to get revenge on Sports Maxx, her sister’s killer.

Yuichiro Umehara voicing Weather Report. He is an amnesiac inmate who helps Jolyne.

Atsumi Tanezaki voicing Emporio Albino. A young boy in the Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Mariya Ise voicing the Foo Fighters. They are a sapient being that controls the whole plankton colony.

Daisuke Namikawa voices Narciso Anasui- Jolyne’s love interest.

Daisuke Ono voicing Jotaro Kujo- Jolyne’s Father

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Trailer

Finally, Netflix has released its very first trailer for JoJo’s Adventure Part 6 just a few days ago. This two minutes and fifteen seconds trailer gave fans a small sneak peek of what is about to come their way. In addition to this, the trailer introduced fans to the main characters of the series. Moreover, it also gave us a glimpse of the main protagonist Jolyne and the obstacles she must overcome.

Also, you can watch the trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 on YouTube as well as on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 be available on Crunchyroll?

Unlike the first four seasons, season 5 won’t be available on Crunchyroll. In fact, it will be exclusively released on Netflix,

Will this part be the last one in the series?

Fortunately for fans, Part 6 won’t be the last part to be serialized. There will be two more seasons (6 and 7) which will cover parts 7 ( Steel Ball Run) and 8 (JoJolion Saga).

Is Jotaro Kujo a recurring character?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for featuring a new story in every season with a completely new set of characters. Although, one of the characters from Season 3 will also be featured in Season 5. His name is Jotaro Kujo and he is Jolyne’s father.