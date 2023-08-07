Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic Cause of Death Determined To Be Drowning: Castic’s Father

The sudden and tragic death of 27-year-old analyst John Castic has confused the public due to conflicting statements from his family. The circumstances surrounding his passing are unusual, prompting both authorities and his loved ones to seek answers.

At first, John Castic’s father claimed that his son’s death resulted from a severe allergy to peanut products. However, a day later, he revealed that John had drowned.

On Tuesday morning, John Castic’s lifeless body was found shirtless in Newtown Creek. His guardian mentioned that his wallet and other personal belongings were found with him at the time of the discovery.

John’s father, Jeffrey Castic, issued a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of his son. He described John as a bright, charismatic, caring, and hardworking young man. However, the family suspects that drugs may have played a role in his unexpected death and is awaiting a toxicology report to gain clarity.

The circumstances surrounding John Castic’s death have raised concerns, as he is the second person to be found dead from drowning in a waterway in the same area of Brooklyn within six weeks.

Adding to the mystery, there was an 80-minute gap between John’s appearance in CCTV footage and his phone’s registration at the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge. This time difference has become the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Before his death, John Castic was reportedly not feeling well, leading him to cancel his plans and leave a club early.

While speculations abound, the family has urged the public to refrain from making unverified claims and instead focus on celebrating John’s vibrant 27 years of life. Their priority is to honour the memory of the young man they loved and cherished.

John Castic was adored by many, and his untimely demise is a heartbreaking loss for all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time of mourning.

As the investigation continues, the family hopes the truth behind John Castic’s passing will come to light. Until official information is released, they remain committed to honouring his memory with respect and dignity.

