Joey King boyfriend: Who is The Kissing Booth star dating?

With The Kissing Booth series coming to an end with part 3 in early August 2021, fans just can’t help but wonder who Joey King boyfriend is, especially after her split with co-star Jacob Elordi.

King and Elordi play the love interest in the movie The Kissing Booth as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn. Elle is a young girl who has never kissed. While Noah, on the other hand, is the bad boy of the movie. He is also the older brother of Elle’s best friend, Lee. The movie along with its 2 sequels follows Elle on a journey where she discovers herself and falls for Noah. It also shows her making difficult decisions. And also making her relationship with Noah work.

Hence, it’s no surprise that fans are invested quite a lot in Joey King’s love life in the real world. Regarding people’s constant interest in her boyfriend, she stated the following.

In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing. And I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand. For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable, and it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient.”

This obviously makes us wonder along with all fans, who is Joey King’s boyfriend? And has she found her fairytale ending? Here is everything about King’s relationship status.

Joey King Boyfriend Steven Piet

Rumors started back in September 2019 when a source close to the couple informed E! News that Joey King is dating Steven Piet. Back then, Steven Piet was the producer of Hulu’s The Act and King was working on it.

Then, speculations were made when the rumored couple went to a Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets screening at Cinespia which is in Los Angeles. An eyewitness even mentioned what she saw. She said:

“They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together. They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters.”

All of this only leads to one thing, Steven Piet is Joey King’s boyfriend. Moreover, this was confirmed, when the couple started posting pictures of each other on their social media.

Ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi

While talking about Joey’s love life, we can’t just simply forget Jacob Elordi. After all, they both have been one of our favorite on-screen couples (Elle and Jacob on The Kissing Booth).

Both the stars of the movie met each other for the very first at the sets of The Kissing Booth in 2017. And it wasn’t love at first sight!

In an interview in May 2018, Joey said that they both started initially as friends. Obviously, she thought that Jacob was good-looking, but she wasn’t planning on dating him. This is exactly what she said:

“Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

Although, we don’t know the exact date when their relationship from just friends changed to boyfriend and girlfriend. We do know that King started looking at Elordi a different way just a month into filming. Talking about her relationship with Elordi in the interview, this is what King said back then.

“It was never like this moment of “Omg, I can’t let him see me like this.” You know what I mean? We were opening books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.’”

The couple continued dating for more than a year. They eventually broke up by the end of 2018. However, both the actors stayed professional and continued working on the sequel for the movie. Even after their split, both of them have given excellent performances in The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3.

For now, Joey King boyfriend is Steven Piet. And this has been confirmed by the couple.