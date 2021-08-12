The Kissing Booth 4- Everything we know so far

The trilogy came to an end with The Kissing Booth 3 which was released on August 11, 2021. But, fans just can’t help and wonder if there is a chance for The Kissing 4? Or maybe a spinoff? After all, what really happens once Elle, Noah, and Lee become adults. Or what happens in university for Elle? How does she turn into the game developer we get to see after the 6-year gap? So many questions and only The Kissing Booth 4 can answer them! So maybe Netflix might change their plan and bring a part 4 or a spinoff on our screens in a year or two!

The Kissing Booth 4 Renewal

Until now, it has been said that The Kissing Booth 3 is the last in the series. In fact, the cast members have even confirmed this news. Jacob Elordi aka Noah has said, “This is really the last kiss” when asked about the threequel being the last addition to the series.

Hence, it doesn’t look like the movie will be renewed anytime soon. Although, if fans keep asking for more through trends, Netflix will have to change their mind and come up with something to make us all happy. This is because the movies are roughly based on Beth Reekles’ book series of the same name. And even though her book series ends with the third part aka One Last Time, Reekles did release two spin offs namely, The Kissing Booth Road Trip and The Beach House (A Kissing Booth Story). This means there is definitely content available for Netflix to use.

Moreover, even though Joey King penned down a long goodbye to her character Elle on Instagram, she said the following in an interview:

“Elle has a lot of figuring out to do… in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy. We don’t know what’s going to happen… I don’t know why she does that. Things change, things happen, and I don’t know where their story will take them.”

This makes us think there is still some chance to look at Elle, Noah, and Lee once again.

The Kissing Booth Release Date

Breaking hearts and bringing an end to any questions regarding a movie after the threequel, Joey King penned down the following on Instagram:

“My first time at the booth, and my last time. 5 years apart” in a touching Instagram post. She followed up with a heartfelt tribute to Elle. “Thank you, Elle, I’ve loved being you. And thank you to everyone who had a hand in making these movies what they are. The end of an era, excuse me while I go sob in a corner somewhere.”

And after that in an interview, she gave us a ray of hope that there still might be a chance for Elle and Noah (the ending wasn’t clear if the couple were back to dating). And looking at facts, we think if not The Kissing Booth 4, there are chances for a spin-off. This new addition to The Kissing Booth family will probably take a year or two. Furthermore, it won’t be released before the end of 2022 for sure. However, we don’t have any official details yet, but whenever we will, we will update this section.

The Kissing Booth 4 Cast

Since part 3 of the movie hasn’t been renewed for part 4, it’s difficult to say anything about the cast for it. Hopefully, though, Joey King as Elle, Jacob Elordi as Noah, and Joel Courtney as Lee will be making their way to the official cast members list. We aren’t so sure of the rest of the characters because of the 6 year time jump. But, whenever we get the official list of cast members for The Kissing Booth 4, we will share it with you.

Plot

Maybe the road has ended for The Kissing Booth. After all, so have the books. But the spinoff books exist which means that content for spinoffs exists. Hence, Netflix might just renew the show not for a part 4 (as the script for it will have to be written from scratch without any content available) but they might get a spinoff based on the books. The plot of the spinoffs will be the same as that of the books titled, The Kissing Booth Road Trip and The Beach House (A Kissing Booth Story).

We would advise all fans to not get their hopes very high. As there aren’t many chances for The Kissing Booth 4 to happen. And if they really want it, they are going to have to make it a trend to show Netflix how badly they want it. All that we have mentioned here are just speculations as no official announcement regarding The Kissing Booth 4 has been made!