Daredevil Season 4 Release Date Updates: Will They Renew It?

Created by Drew Goddard, Daredevil is one of the best shows belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With every season, the show’s ratings just got higher and higher. And yet, after almost 3 years, Daredevil Season 4 remains canceled. But are there chances of the show getting renewed? Is Daredevil making a comeback? Everything has been mentioned here so that you are completely up to date regarding information related to your favorite superhero crime drama series available on Netflix.

Daredevil Season 4 Renewal

The first season of Daredevil aired for the very first time in 2015. Then, in 2016, came along Daredevil season 2, which is even a bigger hit than season 1. And in 2018, came along season 3. But another thing happened in 2018 that ended up disappointing fans all over the world.

This is because, on November 29, 2018, Netflix officially canceled the show for any further seasons and stated the following:

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for the years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in the future projects for Marvel.”

And seems to be coming true as it has been confirmed that Daredevil is coming back. Not in season 4, though. Daredevil brings back his superhero capabilities in a movie, this time as he is making an appearance in Spider-Man 3. He will also be making an appearance in Disney+ She-Hulk.

Besides this, there is another good news that we are hoping will come true. There are chances of Daredevil being renewed in 2022 after Spiderman: No Way Home is released. This is because Disney+ has gained the rights to the show, and they might renew it. If this happens, the season will probably not be available for watching on Netflix, but it will be available on Disney+.

Daredevil Season 4 Release Date

As of now, there is no release date, predicted or official, for Daredevil season 4 as Netflix has canceled it. In case the show does get renewed by Disney+, we will be sure to update this area. For now, Daredevil will be making a comeback in Spider-Man 3 and She-Hulk.

Plot

The plot of Daredevil revolves around Matt Murdock, who leads a simple life in the morning as a lawyer. But, at night, he is Daredevil, a hero fighting for justice in Hell’s Kitchen. What makes this Marvel hero stand out is that he is blind. Yes, that’s right! Matt loses his eyesight at a very young age due to an accident, but this doesn’t stop him. As his other senses become heightened. And he chooses to become the protector of Hell’s Kitchen and avenge his father, who was unjustly killed.

Daredevil Season 4 Cast

If by any chance, Disney+ or Netflix decides to renew the show for a much anticipated season 4, we will see the following cast members make a comeback:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple

Elodie Yung as Elektra Natchios

Toby Leonard Moore as James Wesley

Jay Ali as Rahul “Ray” Nadeem

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna

Bob Gunton as Leland Owlsley

Joanne Whalley as Sister Maggie Grace Stephen Rider as Blake Tower

Trailer

Since the show hasn’t been renewed for season 4, there is no chance of a released trailer. This is because no cast members have been signed, and neither has filming begun. If the show does ever get renewed, we will update this section.