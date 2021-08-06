Joe Keery- Famous Stranger Things Actor Age, Height and more

Stranger Things has become one of the greatest horror drama TV series on Netflix with a fanbase of forty million people! The show has broken several records and won many awards. It currently has three seasons with the fourth one in production. Although fans are excited to see the season 4 premiere, they are particularly thrilled about seeing more of one extremely talented actor- Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington.

The popular Stranger Things actor has received praises from critics all around the world. His character was disliked by many in the beginning due to his rude and aggressive nature. However, as the story progresses, we see Steve realize his faults and work on them. He becomes kind and caring and we could not help but fall in love with this handsome brown-eyed boy. Our love for Steve projects on Joe Keery who has mastered the art of acting. In fact, since the release of Stranger Things, he has gained millions of fans and won several awards for his role as Steve Harrington.

Joe Keery Age

Joe Keery is portrayed as a 19-year-old boy in Stranger things. His boyish appearance and youthful looks may deceive you into believing that the actor is actually this young. However, he is ten years older in reality and just turned 29 a few months ago.

Joe Keery Instagram

Unfortunately, Joe Keery has taken down his Instagram account which was named @uncle_jezzy. It was quite surprising for him to deactivate his account so suddenly. However, the actor hasn’t commented on this as of yet.

Fans can follow Joe on his Twitter account which is @joe_keery but he hasn’t tweeted anything since January.

Height

Joe Keery is rather tall which makes him even more appealing. The Stranger Things star has a height of 5’11. His brown eyes and brown hair further add to his beauty and make him one of the hottest stars in Hollywood.

Roles Played by Joe Keery

Joe Keery has played several roles throughout the years. His career started with KFC, amiibo, and dominos ads. Then, he got recruited for a role in the American musical drama series Empire followed by a supporting role in the Chicago fire.

His first full-length film was Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party in which he played the role of Gabe. Then, he starred in The Charnel House as Scott.

The first time Keery worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Idris Elba, Michael Cera, and Chris O’Dowd was in 2017. He played the role of Trust Fund Cole in Molly’s Game.

Joe Keery then starred in the American Dramedy After Everything followed by the crime fantasy movie Slice. He then went on to star in another horror movie called How to be Alone in 2019.

Keery also plays the role of Kurt Kunkle in the popular movie Spree- a rideshare driver who wants to become a viral superstar. Other movies and series in which he has played important roles are Death to 2020 and No Activity.

Currently, the famous actor is working with Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in Free Guy. His movie will premiere on August 13, 2021, in cinemas worldwide.

Joe Keery’s hobbies

This may come as a surprise but not only is Joe Keery a talented actor, he is also a pretty great musician. He is the drummer for a popular psych-rock band Post Animal. Although he doesn’t hang out with his bandmates often, he is known to fly back to Chicago time and again for a jam session or two.