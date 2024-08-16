Jennifer Lee’s Frozen 3 Gets A Release Date

The release date for Frozen 3 has already been announced. While the animated movies fans are already excited about, there’s a downside to it! What is it? You’ll read about it later in the article! The Kingdom of Arendelle has more stories to tell its viewers, and luckily it will get one more chance to do so.

The official theatrical release date for Frozen 3 is 24 November 2027, that is almost 3 years from now! Well, the good news is that the 2027 Thanksgiving plans are already set because Frozen 3 will be out on this special day.

The first Frozen film did exceptionally well in terms of rating and viewership. So, it is safe to say that the first installment paved the path for rest to follow. Frozen 2 did equally well and amassed a good enough revenue. Hence, fans have even higher expectations from the upcoming iteration.

Frozen hasn’t just delivered a good cinematic experience but it has also offered musical excellence. ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’ and ‘Let It Go’ are two songs which further boosted the movie’s reach. But will the third installment also has similar sensational songs? It might be too early to ask these questions!

However, what we do know about the franchise is that the studio has already started working on the 4th iteration as well. Both Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will return to work on the musical aspects of the upcoming installments.

Originally, Frozen 3 was planned to release earlier in 2026. However, delays caused by the SAF-AFTRA strikes caused unprecedented problems. Consequently, the release date was pushed back.

Frozen 3 Announcement Came Via Jennifer Lee

This glad news was unveiled by none other than Walt Disney Animation’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee. She revealed the concept art of Frozen 3 at D23 on 9th August. Strategically, a 4th part was also hinted at.

Given that we have only received concept art other than the release date, the project might be in its initial stages. It is evident from the fact that the release date has been set for 3 years from now on.

Jennie Lee stated that Frozen 2 left a lot of questions unanswered. And in order to address all of them they’ll need two films to answer.

In the concept art, our powerful sisters Elsa and Anna were seen riding on a horses, along with the iconic snowman Olaf. This art has given rise to multiple theories. Unfortunately, nothing much can be said until more plot details emerge.

From 2013 till this day, the fandom just keeps growing. Because of fans who practically grew up with the franchise, Frozen has a nostalgic importance in their life. So, it is safe to say that the upcoming installment will be equally well received by the eager audience.

Cast of Frozen 3

Of course, one of the many anticipated questions following a film’s renewal are about its cast members. Will the original voice actors return to the franchise? Yes, that will likely be the case.

The main characters and their voice artists are as following:

Anna voiced by Kristen Bell

Elsa voiced by Idina Menzel

Kristoff voiced by Jonathon Groff

Olaf voiced by Josh Gad

Behind the camera, Jennifer Lee will serve as Frozen 3’s executive producer.

Josh Gad confirmed his involvement in the threequel through Twitter. While Idina Menzel talked about her role in Frozen 3 in a Billboard interview. Despite talking about her involvement, she remained tight-lipped about the story details of the third installment. According to her statements, these details are usually kept under the covers even from the stars of the film. So, it looks like we’ll have to be patient for these details.

Lee talked about how the sequel couldn’t explore all plot details. The answers to plot-related questions may lie in Frozen 2. Which plot lines do you think have potential to be developed in a third part? Let us know in the comments below!

Enchanted Forest and the Northuldra tribe’s lore may be further explored in Frozen 3. While details about the third installment remain scarce, we have some good news for you.

Disney has launched a Frozen podcast which is based on the events taking place after Frozen 2. The podcast goes by the name ‘Forces of Nature,’ and it is going to introduce 4 new characters which are Queen Disa, Lord Wolfgang, and two magpies; Astrid and Magnus. It will run for 12 episodes and may be a good filler until the third installment comes out.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Frozen 3. For more such information, remember to bookmark this page!