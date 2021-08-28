Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Live Streaming Online: Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing Match, TV Channel and Live Telecast Details

Finally, some good news for all the boxing enthusiasts out there! The Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley match that you all have been waiting for is ultimately going to take place this weekend.

Are you also excited for the most awaited boxing match of this season between the notorious content creator and the former MMA champ?

If you’re excited like us and can’t wait for Sunday night, then this article is definitely for you. Because we are going to break down all the odds, match stats, full card and much more. Moreover, we’ll be talking about some reputable and patent channels where you can appreciate the live streaming uninterrupted.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on and know all about the most happening match of the season!

Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Match When is it going to happen?

The finest boxing match of this season between Jake Paul & former champ Tyron Woodley is going to take place this Sunday, 29th August, in Cleveland. The full card is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. E.T./ 5 p.m. P.T. and is organized and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV.

According to the organizers, fans can watch the fight live too by making an in-person attendance. And for that, they can get tickets from VividSeats.com. So, if you’re really interested in watching the fight in person, you should book your tickets in advance as they’re selling like hotcakes. Who knows, later on, you’ll be able to get your hands on one or not?

Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Fight How to Watch on T.V.?

Even though the event is exclusively covered by SHOWTIME, you won’t be able to find it on your T.V. on SHOWTIME. If you’re interested in watching the Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley event live, you have to purchase the PPV stream through FITE or SHOWTIME and cast the fight on your screen.

Even if you don’t want to watch the fight on your T.V., you can see it on your smartphones also. Both FIT & SHOWTIME have mobile apps as well where you can live stream the fight and appreciate it. Likewise, you can even stream the fight live by connecting it to your Apple T.V. or Roku using the apps.

Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Fight Live Streaming Online?

As the Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley match is an exclusive PPV event therefore, you need to purchase the pass. You can easily purchase it on FITE or SHOWTIME in order to freely stream the fight online.

An added benefit that the users get to avail is that they freely stream the fight over and over again whenever they want.

Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Fight Odds, Undercard & Fight Card

All the boxing enthusiasts are super excited and pumped up about the upcoming big fight between the infamous problem child Paul Jake Vs. Tyron Woodley the former MMA champ. The fight is going to consist of eight rounds in total, which are going to be of the cruiserweight division.

Odds

Everyone is super juiced up and making wild guesses about who’s going to win the big fight. If we talk about experience, then Woodley is undoubtedly more experienced with his skills highly appreciated in UFC octagon. But how the former MMA fighter will perform in a pure boxing match still needs to be determined?

Paul, on the other hand, has already secured three professional boxing matches in his cap. Particularly worth mentioning here is that out of them, two were against celebs such as Ali Eson Gib and Nate Robinson.

Moreover, in another match with former MMA champ Ben Askren, which took place in April. Paul defeated the champ with a brutal first-round knockout. Therefore, based on Paul’s track record, Vegas oddsmakers currently have Paul as a betting favorite against Woodley.

Undercard

Fans are going to be delighted to hear that there’s going to be an interesting undercard in the Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley match as well. The five fights will showcase the U.S. feature of two famous British fighters Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury.

Dubois, who’s ranked no.1 by the WBA, will face off Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano in a 10 round match, whereas, Furry who’s also the younger brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Furry, will fight against the sport’s veteran Anthony Taylor a.k.a ‘Pretty Boy’ in a 6-round match.

Fight Card

The much-awaited Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley fight also features a fight card. That is going to feature a unified fight for women’s title that is going to be between WBC/WBO/IBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda Serrano & Super Bantamweight World Champion Yamileth Mercado.

Meanwhile, in another fight, the former junior Welterweight Champion Ivan Baranchyk will face the unbeaten Montana Love in another 10-round showdown fight.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now if you want to see the action in person or buy streaming access and fully appreciate this wild Sunday night!

