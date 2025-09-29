Love Island Games is a spinoff of the Love Island franchise that first aired in 2023. The format of the show is similar to the original series, but the only major twist is that the contestants are returning Islanders from the past seasons of Love Island editions around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, and more. They’re competing for a $250,000 grand prize.

This season has a more fun and playful feel than the usual drama-heavy Love Island series. Contestants participate in both physical and mental challenges to stay in the game. Ready to expect lots of fun moments, and surprise twists. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch Love Island Games 2.

Hosts and Narrator

Love Island Games Season 2 is hosted by Ariana Madix (Season 1 was hosted by Maya Jama). Iain Stirling is back as the show’s narrator, while UK star Maura Higgins Iain Stirling returns as narrator. On Saturdays, Maura Higgins hosts the weekly recap show Love Island: Aftersun on Peacock.”

When Did Love Island Games 2 Premiere?

Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

Where To Watch Love Island Games 2?

New episodes stream on Peacock at 9 pm ET most days (typically not Wednesdays), with occasional Wednesday episodes announced by Peacock. On Saturdays, the recap show Love Island: Aftersun airs, covering the week’s drama.

Is The Series Filmed In Real Time?

It’s shot and edited almost in real time so public voting can affect outcomes (via the Love Island USA app).

According to Peacock, “Viewers in America will be able to influence the outcome of the game by following the season in real time and casting their votes to decide the contestants’ fates.”

How To Watch Love Island Games Season 2?

In the US, the series streams on Peacock (subscription required). Peacock Premium is $10.99/mo or $109.99/yr; Premium Plus is $16.99/mo or $169.99/yr.”

In the UK, there’s no official S2 date; Season 1 is on ITVX, and S2 may arrive later. But if Love Island Games Season 2 does come to ITVX, the good news for UK viewers is that they will be able to watch it for free.

In New Zealand, episodes stream free on TVNZ+ the day after US release (beginning Sept 18, NZT).