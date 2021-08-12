How to Be a Cowboy- Is it releasing in September?

From TV series about tigers to cats to whales, Netflix offers quite a wide variety of animal shows to binge-watch. Another exciting show called How to Be a Cowboy is going to be the latest addition in this interesting genre. It is going to be a reality series featuring bulls, country life, and of course lots of tacos and manure! This show will be hosted by Dale Brisby, an exceptionally talented and well-known bull rider, who will train ‘the next generation of cowboys’.

The plot is interesting, the humor is sensational and the producers are brilliant. Keeping this in mind, it is no surprise that millions of people are impatiently waiting for the show to release its first season. When will it debut? Do we have a trailer? Has the cast been finalized? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about How to Be a Cowboy Season 1 including its release date and plot.

How to Be a Cowboy Release Date

Netflix has officially announced the release of the series on September 1, 2021. The show will be exclusively available on Netflix and it will feature a total of six episodes.

Plot

Dale Brisby is a popular social media bull rider who is also the owner of Radiator Ranch. He wants to teach people about the way cowboys live and believes that he is the best teacher. Thus, he along with his crew of four will come to our screens in September to teach us how to live the country life.

Netflix has released an official synopsis for How to Be a Cowboy. It reads,

“ Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive—and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son.”

How to Be a Cowboy Cast

As of yet, we only know about five of the cast members. Dale Brisby is the main character of the series. He is a “legendary bull riding gypsy” with a master’s degree in Agriculture. He will be joined by his crew of cowboys including Joe, Donnie, Leroy, and a girl as they teach the world how to really be a cowboy.

Trailer

The trailer of Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix. It is approximately one and a half minutes long and gives fans a glimpse of the series plot. From bull riding to horse races, the trailer has it all! It also introduces us to all the characters and the way they view the exciting rodeo life.