The Chair Season 1: Cast, Plot, Release Date All You Need to Know!

The Game of Thrones duo has another project up their sleeves, The Chair. It will be a dramedy part of the multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant. However, it isn’t the creative team that is making the chair worth waiting for. Rather it’s the phenomenal cast.

The show will star the comedy queen “Sandra Oh,” who will play an English professor Ji-Yoon at the prestigious Pembroke University.

The Chair Release Date: When is the Show Going on Air?

We have got some excellent news for the fans waiting impatiently for the show’s release. Recently, as per the official statement made by Netflix, The Chair will come out on 20th August 2021. So, are you all ready for another hilarious show to watch this summer on your favorite platform?

We are well aware that most of the fans have been following the show ever since its filming started. But as you all must be aware, the shooting wrapped up, so it’s all set to hit Netflix on the set date.

The Chair Cast: Who’s Going to be There?

Netflix has a whole jam-packed star-studded cast for this show. So, alongside the comedy queen Sandra Oh, you will see Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, and Bob Balaban. Other than them, you will also be seeing Nana Mensah, David Morse, Mallory Low, Everly Carganilla, Bob Stephenson, and many more.

Plot: What’s The Show About?

Netflix has been quite secretive regarding the plot of the show. But as you know us, no matter how much under wraps the plot is, we know how to uncover it. So, we did it exactly, and now we can tell you for sure that the series is going to revolve around Sandra Oh, i.e., Professor Ji-Yoon, the first chairwoman of the English Department of the university. Not only is she going to be the first-ever female chair, but she’s also going to be the first Asian chair of the Department.

According to the little information we were about to dig, the show will portray her life and struggles. But as the series will be a comedy series, you can expect loads of laughter while watching it.

Trailer

Yes, Netflix officially released the trailer for The Chair on 30th June 2021. And the best part is that the trailer showcases the brand new song ‘Oh’ by Linda Lindas, an all-female punk band that rose to popularity with their song “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

You can watch the trailer of The Chair here.

The Chair Episodes: How Long is the Series Going to be?

According to the latest reports, The Chair will be a six-episode-long series like ‘After Life.’ Each episode is going to be half an hour long so. You can easily binge-watch the show in a night.

So, if you’re also waiting impatiently for The Chair to release on Netflix. Do let us know what more you want to know in the comments section below. As soon as we have some new news, we’ll let you know for sure!