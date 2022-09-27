How Slingo is Growing in Popularity

Slingo is becoming more and more popular as an addition to the online casino world, and it is no surprise that more and more people are heading to Slingo casino sites like Virgin Games to get in on the fast-paced and fun action.

Slingo was created back in 1994, when semi-retired real estate developer Sal Falciglia was looking for a way to combine his love for playing bingo with playing on slot machines. The original idea was built on a 5-reel slot machine from the 1950s, and Falciglia was so passionate about the idea that he founded Slingo, Inc. to create and market games based on his idea.

While the game didn’t get much traction until the next century, Slingo games were made available on CD-ROM for the PC back in 1996. The trademark has changed hands a couple of times since then and is now owned by a UK games company called Gaming Realms.

Basic Game Play

Although the original concept of the Slingo game was based on a physical machine, even the modern versions of Slingo that are available in casinos, betting shops and in online casinos follow the same basic premise.

Each player has a game card, as you would get in Bingo. You have 20 spins to try and fill your card, marking off the numbers as they appear, but with the slot mechanics that you would expect from your favourite reel-based games including some special characters:

Jokers – these are wild and can be used to mark off any number in the column in which they appear. The Super Joker can be used to mark off any number on the card.

Devil – This can cut your score in half, but if a cherub pops up it’ll cancel the effect of the devil.

Coins – coins on the reels grant automatic points

Free spins – these can be earned to be used on the last four spins (otherwise you must pay for them with points).

Points are earned throughout the game, and you can earn multipliers and win more for a jackpot payout.

Benefits of Slingo

Slingo is an incredibly fun game, and there are many reasons that the game is growing in popularity especially in mobile casinos.

Familiarity

Everyone loves a good game of bingo – it is one of the biggest social games out there, and it is simple enough to understand.

Slots are fast-paced and exciting, with the randomness of the spins creating real exhilaration and the possibility of a huge win with just one push of a button.

Combining these, then, creates a game mode that is familiar and exciting in equal measure, easy enough to learn and innovative enough to keep you coming back for more.

Exciting

Getting a full house in bingo is exciting enough but being more ‘in control’ of how that happens is on another level.

The power-ups that can be reached through the spins can multiply your points exponentially – or cut them in half – and it is all random which makes it so much fun and keeps you coming back.

Slingo games available online now are brightly coloured, with video cutaways, fun themes based on popular film franchises or famous slot games, and enormous jackpots.

Social

Slots are typically a solo game, but bingo typically is a more social animal – and with online Slingo you can make friends online, chat while you play, and enjoy meeting new people from around the world while you mark your bingo card.

Friendly competition and a fun environment to play in can provide a brilliant way to find new relationships.

Winning

With most Slingo games having a RTP (Return to Player) rate of 95% or more, winning is more possible than most players realise. The RTP rate represents what might be known as the ‘house edge’ in a physical casino; and in this case it means that for every 100 coins deposited, 95 are paid back to the player.

Spins are random, they have extras and bonuses available that can really ramp up your chances of winning, and the big jackpots can come at surprising times.

Points mean prizes in Slingo, and you can earn points from marking a number, making a line, or even getting jokers or by getting coins.

Get Involved with Slingo

There are Slingo games to suit all tastes available online, some based on popular slots franchises, others built on different themes like movies, games, and even TV shows.

What the Slingo games have in common is that in the UK especially they have become prevalent across all casino sites, and they can be found on physical games machines inside casinos, in your local betting shop, and even in some pubs and clubs.

What makes them even better though is that the mechanics are uniquely suited for mobile play, which means that you can take full advantage of the opportunity to play wherever you are and whenever it suits you best.

With your smartphone in hand, you can play a Slingo game while you are waiting for a bus, at home in your bedroom, or anywhere else that you might be – which makes it a great way to spend some time. Native apps on the iPhone, Samsung, and other mobile devices are designed to give you a smooth and seamless experience to game on the go and get the most out of the experience.

The Slingo revolution shows no signs of slowing down, and it is not hard to see why.