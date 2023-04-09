Hobie Landrith Cause Of Death: New York Mets Icon Hobie Landrith Passes Away

The world has lost a legend as Hobie Landrith, the first player in the history of METS selected in the 1961 expansion draft, passed away last Thursday. He was one of the best baseball players ever to exist, and his death has truly shocked everyone as they mourn his loss, pay tribute to him and try to understand Hobie Landrith cause of death.

Hobie Landrith Cause of Death

Hobie Landrith cause of death is natural causes. The former MLB player passed away at the age of 93 last Thursday. His six children now survive him.

Jay Horwitz, a METS writer, took to his social media account to write the following about the deceased, “He told me I was the first person from the organization who called him in over 50 years. Hobie, a left-handed catcher, was thrilled and said he always cherished his brief time with the Mets. Hobie and Roger Craig formed our first battery in the season opener back in 1962. Today I am so happy I made that call because last Thursday Hobie died at the age of 93. I am glad he knew we cared about him.”

More about Hobie Landrith

Landrith, who got selected as a METS player in the expansion draft of 1961, spent a short time with the team before being sent to the Baltimore Orioles in June 1962.

He started his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds and played six seasons as a member of the team. The 93-year-old then joined the Chicago Cubs for one season and then moved on to the St. Louis Cardinals for two seasons. In addition to these, he also played for the San Francisco Giants. He retired in 1963 after playing for the Washington Senators.

He also recorded 75 OPS+ in his career and 2.9 bWAR. His these achievements made him stand out.