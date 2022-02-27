Halo Television Series Plot and Release Date Leaked in New Trailer

Finally, after a long period, the Halo series is all set to sail in the stratosphere. The streaming platform, Paramount has unveiled a trailer for Halo. Halo series is adapted from an iconic video game that created hype among fans just like Elden ring with next month’s release. It will stream globally on Paramount including the US, Canada, Russia, and many other countries. Pablo Schreiber has been assigned to play the role of protagonist in the Halo series.

Halo series is based on the one-person shooter video game which will serve as a military science fiction television series. This series is created and developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The new trailer suggests that Halo is expected to follow new turns and twists. It might be filled up with tons of battles with aliens and many more. Here, we have shared all the facts and figures which you need to know about Halo.

As we have mentioned, the trailer has been premiered with a release date. As per the trailer, Halo is all set to hit the screen of Paramount on the 24th of March, 2022. However, how many episodes it will include is still under wraps. It is also not clear whether all the episodes will drop at the same time or will be released in instalments.

If we talk about other series which premiered on Paramount, they followed the weekly release. Hence, we can go for a good guess that Halo might also come on the weekend. Once more updates surface, we might end up sharing the details.

Halo Series: Cast

In an interview, one of the creators has revealed that Pablo Schreiber will be the lead character in the series. Pablo Schreiber will play as Master Chief. It is expected that Yerin Ha could play Kwan Ha Boo.

Apart from Pablo, there are many other characters from the video game who might reprise their roles. It has been predicted that Cortana could be played by Jen Taylor.

In the video game Halo, we witnessed that Jen Taylor was the voice behind Cortana. Here, we have shared a few faces that might join the list of cast.

Soren-066 by Bokeem Woodbine

Admiral Margaret Parangosky by Shabana Azmi

Dr. Miranda Keyes by Olive Gray

Captain Jacob Keyes by Danny Sapani

Kai-125 by Kate Kennedy

Riz-028 by Natasha Culzac

Vannak-134 by Bentley Kalu

Makee by Charlie Murphy

Halo: Plot

Recently, Paramount has shared an official synopsis for the upcoming series. The streaming platform affirms that the story would follow a conflict. It will portray the battle of the 26th century that took place between a human and an alien named Covenant.

The developers have revealed that the series would follow the original story of the video game. It will not be the adaptation of any other show. A blog has been shared by the developer which hints that they might follow new techniques and procedures to execute the series. The trailer reveals that the upcoming series might be a pack of adventure, action, and imagined future.

Halo: Episodes

As of now, the official number of episodes is kept under wraps by the developers. However, few platforms predict that it might be a bundle of 10 episodes. It will be released weekly and the distribution channel is Viacom Global Distribution Group. The day creators announce the number of episodes then we may share an update.

Where to Watch Halo Series?

To watch out for the most awaited series, fans can subscribe to any of the following as per the region they live in.

Paramount

Sky TV

Sky Q

Sky Glass

Halo Series: Trailer

Recently, a trailer has been released for the upcoming series accompanied by the release date. In the trailer, we witnessed a slow version of Philip Collins. The trailer has also shown us the main character of the upcoming series.

In a short clip, Master Chief has been portrayed with his AI Assistant, Cortana. The trailer is packed full of action, battle with Devil, and his mission to conquer the battle. To watch the trailer, fans can visit various platforms like YouTube and Paramount. Until any further updates, stay tuned with us to know more about your favourite upcoming series.