Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3- When will it be released?

Guardians of the Galaxy features Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Quill, and Drax going on life-threatening adventures to save the galaxy. In volume one, this group of five powerful heroes embarked on a quest to save the Power Stone containing Orb from Ronan, an evil Kree warlord. Volume 2 dealt with Quill meeting his father, Ego, who turns out to be an evil monster. With the help of his four best friends, Quill can destroy his father. This second volume was hefty on our hearts. It took us through a rollercoaster of emotions as we watched Quill struggle to accept his father’s nature. Gamora trying to reconcile with her sister after she tries to kill her, and Gamora and Quill falling in love. The story of these five heroes doesn’t end here and will continue in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Which has already been confirmed for production. You can find out all about this exciting new volume, including its release date, plot, and cast down below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Release Date

Volume one made its debut in 2014, and the second volume followed suit in 2017. Volume 3 of the movie series is set to premiere on May 5, 2023, and will be a part of Marvel’s Phase 4. Initially, they predicted the movie to release in late 2022, but because of the producer’s other productions, including the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, the date has been pushed to spring of 2023. Further delays were caused as James Gunn, the writer, was fired and rehired as some of his old tweets resurfaced and created quite a scandal.

Although 2023 is pretty far, fans should keep their spirits high as another guardian of the Galaxy movie (the Holiday Special) will be coming to their screens soon to reunite them with their favorite Marvel heroes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Cast

The main cast will be returning in Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3, including

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord- The half-human and half-alien leader of the Gang. He has a unique blaster, a badass high-tech mask, and mean combat skills, making him one of the most powerful Marvel heroes.

Zoe Saldana as Gamora- A green-skinned alien who tries to repent for her evil past deeds by helping save the world with the rest of her team now. She is the daughter of Thanos and was trained by him to do his dirty work.

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer- A warrior with superhuman strength whose need for vengeance fuels his mission of killing Ranon and taking back the Power Stone from him. After this mission is complete, he decides to stay with the guardians and permanently join the team.

Pom Klementieff, a Mantis-An alien who wants to discover the truth and travels far and wide to know right from wrong. She can also telepathically sense other people’s emotions, so it is practically impossible to lie to her.

Karen Gillen as Nebula- A blue-skinned alien who is Gamora’s sister. She is one of the main villains of the movie trilogy.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon- A raccoon genetically engineered to be a master of battle and weapons.

Vin Diesel as Groot- The last of his kind, i.e., a tree-like humanoid. He is extremely close friends with Rocket, and the two form one of the most powerful duos in Marvel’s history.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor- The God of Thunder who can destroy any enemy in minutes using his powerful enchanted hammer called Mjolnir.

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha- The Golden High Priestess who hates the Guardians after Rocket steals her Anulax batteries.

Plot

No details regarding the plot have been released yet, but it will probably deal with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. May also include Thor in this new volume as the guardians appear in his movie, Thor; Love and Thunder, after Thor joins them on their ship Benatar searching for adventure. Additionally, a reliable source has told us that Drax will discover the truth about his daughter, who is alive. The rocket will meet a potential love interest in this new volume. Writer James Gunn has already confirmed that the third volume will feature Rocket and his story in his tweet on Twitter.

As for the villain in Volume 3, we predict Ayesha and her new creation, Adam warlock. It is clear in the second volume that she hates them and will do anything and everything to destroy them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Trailer

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has not begun as of yet. It will probably start in 2022, and we may get a trailer or at least some footage in Spring 2022. It is most likely that the first teaser/ trailer will be released at ComicCon 2022, so be sure to keep an eye out for the event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Gamora return in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3?

After Gamora died in Infinity War, fans thought the heroine would never come back. However, her 2014 version appeared in Endgame during the final battle, and Quill and she were reunited for a moment. Thus, this version of her may also return in Volume 3.

Will there be a fourth volume?

The movie series set out as a trilogy, and writer Gunn has also confirmed that this will be his last Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Which time period will Volume 3 be set in?

I Will set it four years after Volume 2 and after Infinity War and Endgame.

What other movies have the guardians made appearances in?

All five guardians have starred in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Endgame.