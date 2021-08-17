Grace and Frankie Season 7- When will the season air?

Grace and Frankie is a feel-good comedy show that can lift anyone up on a bad day. The show is witty, humorous, and full of heartwarming situations. It currently has six seasons and the producers surprised fans with a few new episodes on August 13, 2021. The release of these episodes was completely out of the blue and fans were extremely shocked as no show has ever done this before. Why did Netflix release only four episodes of the seventh season? What is the release date of the remaining episodes? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Grace and Frankie Season 7.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Release Date

Netflix renewed Grace and Frankie for a seventh season even before the release of the sixth one. Production for season 7 began in 2020 but had to be stopped due to the pandemic. Then, filming started again in June 2021 and Netflix released 4 episodes of the seventh season in August 2021. This was quite surprising because the previous six seasons had been released in a single go. However, the producers didn’t want to make fans wait for a long time as filming the remaining episodes will take almost a year. Thus, they surprised their loyal fans with four episodes to keep the hype of the seventh season alive! Several of the stars commented on this surprise release including Jane Fonda who said, “As you know, we’ve been filming the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie…we just wanted to give you something special until we finish.”

Unlike the previous six seasons which had 13 episodes each, season 7 will have 16 episodes. This is because it is going to be the final season in the series! The release date for the remaining 12 episodes has not been announced by Netflix as of yet. But based on statistics and our predictions, it will probably be somewhere in mid-2022.

Plot

In the finale of Season 6, we saw Robert and Sol stranded after their house flooded. Season 7 picks up the story from here. Both of them move into the houses of their ex-wives until they can find a solution to their housing problems. As for Grace and Frankie, they’re busy trying to deal with the 50,000 dollars they found on Nick’s sofa after his arrest. So far, Season 7 has been nothing less than chaotic and exciting. It is full of Gracie’s humor, Frankie’s charms, and Nick’s anger.

Details about the plot of the remaining 12 episodes are still not known. However, we do know they’ll be quite unique and will reveal different sides of each character. The co-creator of the series, Marta Kauffman, gave fans a little insight into season 7’s plot. She said, “I can’t say too much, but we’re going to be dealing with Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a way that we haven’t seen before.”

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Cast

So far, the following main cast actors have made an appearance in Season 7.

Jane Fonda- Grace Hanson- The lead character who loves eyeliner and martinis. Her humorous comments and insults will have anyone and everyone laughing their asses off.

Lily Tomlin- Frances “Frankie” Bergstein- The lead character with a goofy nature. Her charming personality makes everyone fall in love with her from the very first episode.

Sam Waterston- Sol Bergstein- An ex-divorce lawyer who now works as a gay activist. He was Frankie’s husband for forty years but was in love with another man for half of this time.

Martin Sheen- Robert Hanson- Grace’s ex-husband who is now Sol’s husband.

June Diane Raphael- Brianna Hanson- Robert and Grace’s daughter who runs a popular cosmetic business.

Baron Vaughn- Nwabudike “Bud” Bergstein- Frankie and Sol’s adoptive child who runs his dad’s law firm.

Ethan Embry- Coyote Bergstein- Frankie and Sol’s adoptive child.

Peter Gallager- Nick Skolka- Grace’s new husband who is currently in jail.

Additionally, a new actor will be making her debut in Grace and Frankie Season 7. Dolly Parton, the popular 9 to 5 actor, will be appearing in season 7. Her role is not yet disclosed.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for Season 7 is not available. This upcoming season may not even get a trailer as its first four episodes are already out. You can watch these new episodes along with the first six seasons on Netflix.