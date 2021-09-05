Emma Mackey- Everything about the Sex Education Star

Sex Education’s most popular star Emma Mackey has won over the hearts of millions of people across the world with her wittiness, charm, and beauty. Her character Maeve Wiley, a pink-haired sarcastic social outcast, is definitely a fan favorite. Now, with season 3’s release date just around the corner, Emma and her character have been making headlines as fans would love to know more about what is in store for Maeve in the upcoming season.

Since fans love Maeve so much, they are eager to learn more about the gorgeous actress who plays her in the series. What is Emma’s age? What other movies has she done? Is she anything like Maeve in real life? Keep on reading to find out all about Sex Education’s lead actress Emma Mackey.

Emma Mackey Age

Born on January 4, 1996, in France, Emma Mackey is 25 years old. The actress is of English descent but spent most of her early life in Le Mans, France.

Instagram Account

Surprisingly, Emma does not have any social media accounts! She did initially have an Instagram account with the handle @emmatmackey. However, it has recently been disabled.

For fans who are curious to know more about her role as Maeve, they can give @Netflix a follow to know the latest information about her.

Emma Mackey Height

Emma’s height is quite a controversial topic. Celebheight claims she is 5 feet 7 inches while Popbuzz stated her height as 5 feet 2 inches. The Celeb Portal also commented on Emma’s height saying she is 5 feet 8.5 inches tall! Looks like nobody other than Emma actually knows her height!

Roles in Movies and Series

Apart from her role as Maeve, Emma has only starred in one other TV horror movie called Badger Lane! However, ever since Sex Education aired, the actress has received offers for several movies and TV shows. She has successfully managed to bag big roles including an important role in Death on the Nile. She will be acting alongside DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Galdot in the movie which is set to premiere in early 2022.

Love Life

In January 2018, Emma Mackey was rumored to be dating Dan Whitlam, a fellow actor. Unfortunately, rumors of them breaking up in 2020 surfaced after Emma deactivated her account.

Emma has not commented on her love life with Dan as of yet. However, Dan has been posting some pretty tragic break-up poetry on Instagram recently! This has greatly upset fans as they shipped and adored the two of them.

Emma Mackey Lookalike

Emma Mackey and the suicide squad actress Margot Robbie look almost exactly alike! In fact, Margot told fans in an interview with BBC one that she has been mistaken as Emma Mackey several times in Australia.

The resemblance between the two is uncanny. From their platinum blonde hair to their wide smiles to their expressive eyebrows, the two actresses look like spitting images of each other.

However, Emma Mackey doesn’t like being compared to Margot. She told the Independent in an interview “I genuinely just don’t see it at all. Like, it’s lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but mostly I’d rather people focus on the jobs that we’re both doing rather than what we look like.” She also said that she wishes people would stop the comparison!