Don’t Look Up Releasing in December? 

A new apocalyptic movie is about to hit Netflix very soon and it might just be the best one ever yet! Don’t Look Up is an apocalyptic movie with a little bit of dark comedy and is directed by Adam McKay. Hence, the movie is already a combination for success. Besides this, the cast for Don’t Look Up is nothing short of stellar as well making it probably the best Netflix movie to air in 2021. But, when is the movie airing? And has the shooting for it ended? Here is everything you need to know!

Don’t Look Up Release Date

It’s official! The movie will be released before 2021 comes to an end. In fact, Don’t Look Up is finally making its Netflix debut on December 24, 2021. The movie, full of A-listers, will surely be topping the charts and receiving lots of love from all around the world. We too, can’t wait to watch it when it releases.

Synopsis

The official synopsis for the movie is:

“The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.”

In addition to this, Adam McKay has said the following when talking about the plot:

“So it’s two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It’s them navigating our world. It’s them navigating their equivalent of Twitter.”

He further continues as:

“It’s them navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived. It’s DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.”

Listening to him talk about the plot and understanding it, we think the movie will surely have a couple of Oscar nominations to its name. Moreover, we think the movie will be a whirlwind for all the viewers as they will try and anticipate what will happen next.

We also love the topic of the movie that revolves around how we fail to accept and believe what professionals around us tell us, especially in matters of science. That is probably because, in this era of mobile phones and the internet, it’s a bit difficult to identify who is speaking the actual truth and who is just saying it for the sake of fame. In the end, it will be the movie answering all the questions we have regarding the plot such as how will Dr. Mindy and Dr. Kate find a solution? Will humans survive the asteroid attack? And if yes, how do they? The answer only lies in the movie which will be releasing very soon.

Don’t Look Up Cast

The cast for this movie is bursting with talent. It includes the following:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy (lead astronomer)

Jennifer Lawrence as Dr. Kate Dibiasky( lead astronomer)

Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean (President Orlean’s son and Chief of Staff)

Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell

Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer

Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask

Timothée Chalamet as Quentin

Ariana Grande as Riley Bina

Scott Mescudi as DJ Chello

Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee

Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean

Himesh Patel as Phillip

Matthew Perry as to be confirmed

Chris Evans as to be confirmed

Tomer Sisley as Adul Grelio

Melanie Lynskey as June

Gina Gershon as to be confirmed

Michael Chiklis as Dan Pawketty

Paul Guilfoyle as General Themes (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Trailer

Although a proper trailer hasn’t been released yet. A small teaser of about 27 seconds was revealed on August 1, 2021. And it was promising!

The teaser shows Dr. Randall Mind having sort of a panic attack in a bathroom. And just like that the scene then changes to Dr. Mindy and Kate having a conversation with none other than the Chief of Staff of the oval office regarding the crisis on hand. We also get a look at Janie Orlean who is the President of the US. There are also bits and pieces of the rest of the movie in the teaser that we enjoyed. So, if you have any plans of watching the movie, do watch the teaser on Youtube. We are sure that you will love it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has filming ended?

Yes, the filming for the upcoming movie has ended. It began in November 2020, after many delays due to the pandemic. The filming was then wrapped up in February 2021. The movie has since then been undergoing post-production.

How long will Don’t Look Up be?

The movie will probably be 2 hours and 25 minutes (at least this is what the Netflix page for it says).