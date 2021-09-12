Don’t Look Up on Screens in December 2021

This Christmas, director Adam McKay and one of the most prestigious casts ever will join forces to present a relevant tale about the impending apocalypse. Because it’s McKay, you can expect the film’s ideas to be hammered home loudly and without a hint of nuance. It’s up to you to decide whether or not that’s a good thing! One thing is certain with such a large and impressive cast, people will pay notice. While we eagerly wait for McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up, we have compiled a list of the key information you should know.

Don’t Look Up Release Date

While Netflix prefers to adhere to its streaming strategy, they do occasionally release some of their more acclaimed films in theatres for a limited time. And, because the streaming service is excited about Don’t Look Up, it will be released in select cinemas on December 10, 2021. The film will then be released on Netflix on December 24, 2021. So, on Christmas Eve, you can gather your family and watch Don’t Look Up.

Don’t Look Up Cast

Okay, take a deep breath because there are a lot of names on this list. And most of them are people you have fallen in love with over the years. Here is the cast of Don’t Look Up:

Jennifer Lawrence

Cate Blanchett

Rob Morgan

Leonardo DiCaprio

Meryl Streep

Jonah Hill

Timothée Chalamet

Ariana Grande

Himesh Patel

Tyler Perry

Ron Perlman

Chris Evans

Mark Rylance

Michael Chiklis

Matthew Perry

Don’t Look Up Synopsis

Don’t Look Up is about two lower-rung astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) embarking on a massive media tour to warn the world about a comet that would hit the Earth and end humanity, according to what we know so far. Dr. Randall Mindy is played by DiCaprio, while Kate Dibiasky is played by Lawrence.

We must keep in mind that this is a dark comedy, therefore there will be plenty of laughs between DiCaprio and Lawrence. I’m interested to see how the two characters’ relationship develops and why they feel compelled to be the ones to warn the public.

Trailer

On September 8, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up. We witness DiCaprio’s character suffering a manic episode in a bathroom in this trailer. Then there’s a cut to Dr. Mindy and Kate pleading with the Chief of Staff of the White House (Jonah Hill) to do something about the issue. Finally, we get our first look at Meryl Streep’s role. She plays Janie Orlean, the President of the United States of America.

Jonah Hill’s character seems unconcerned about them, even making a joke about Dr. Mindy’s mental health. This teaser gives us a sneak peek into what’s to come!