‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Finale Recap: Who Is the New York Ripper?

Dexter Morgan, an anti-hero who secretly kills criminals and escapes justice, was introduced to us almost 20 years ago in the TV show Dexter. Since then, we’ve had new entries in the universe—the original Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and now Dexter: Resurrection—with the prequel Original Sin widely discussed but distinct from these releases. Season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection ended recently (September 5, 2025) with a trademark bloody ending.

In Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter moves to New York City, where he gets entangled with Leon Prater (played by Peter Dinklage), a rich businessman who is obsessed with serial killers. Not just Prater, here he also has to deal with Prater’s bodyguard, Charley (Uma Thurman), while trying to mend his relationship with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), who shot him in the final episode of Dexter: New Blood.

This season also features Neil Patrick Harris, John Lithgow and Eric Stonestreet as guest stars.

The finale of Dexter: Resurrection, which premiered September 5, 2025, ended with more bloodshed and left several unanswered questions, especially about a certain serial killer who is still on the loose.

What Happens In The Dexter: Resurrection Finale?

In the finale, trapped in Leon Prater’s vault during his gala, Dexter combs through Prater’s files on serial killers. He realizes the vault code is the eight-digit inmate number of Cooper Morris—the man who killed Prater’s parents—and uses it to get out. Prater intends to leave Dexter to starve, with Charley standing guard.

While trapped, Dexter imagines his dead brother Brian, who mocks him for following Harry’s code. Dexter then manages to contact his son Harrison using Batista’s phone (Prater had already killed Batista). Harrison sneaks into Prater’s gala disguised as a waiter; when Charley confronts him, Dexter calls her and uses the incriminating file from the vault to force her to stand down.

Earlier in the vault, Dexter found a file exposing Charlotte “Charley” Brown. On the call, he leverages that evidence—implying he could expose it—to make her let Harrison proceed. Father and son reunite and slip out; Charley, shaken, decides to quit. Soon after, Prater realizes Dexter has escaped.

As Dexter tries to leave, Prater intercepts them in the penthouse and seizes Harrison at gunpoint. The tables turn when Harrison injects Prater with the sedative Dexter planted earlier. Later, restrained and desperate, Prater even offers money—an offer Dexter rejects—before Dexter kills him and flees on the billionaire’s yacht, dumping the body in the waters near the Statue of Liberty.

Who Is The New York Ripper?

Throughout the season, viewers are given hints about a mysterious serial killer known as the New York Ripper. No one knows the true identity of the killer, though Prater is obsessed with him and even keeps one of the Ripper’s weapons in his collection. While going through the files on various serial killers, Dexter stumbles upon the one on the Ripper. It reveals the killer’s real name, Don Framt, a name neither Dexter nor the audience has ever heard before.

Dexter chooses not to pursue the Ripper himself and leaves the file for Detective Claudette Wallace (played by Kadia Saraf) to find, as he feels that the case means more to Claudette than to him.