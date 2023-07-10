Daniel Duran Cause of Death: What Happened to Daniel Duran?

The cause of Daniel Duran’s untimely death on New Year’s Day in Surprise, Arizona, was a tragic accident caused by a drunk driver. Daniel Duran, a 57-year-old man described as extremely loving by his family, lost his life due to the negligence of Chalsey Brown, a 29-year-old woman driving under the influence of alcohol. This devastating event has left Duran’s loved ones in profound shock and grief.

The Events Leading to Daniel Duran’s Death

The accident occurred near Parkview Place and Bell Road in Surprise on New Year’s Day. Chelsey Brown, with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, rear-ended a car driven by Daniel Duran. The impact of the collision propelled Duran’s car into a median, colliding with a palm tree.

Tragically, Daniel Duran succumbed to his extensive injuries at the accident scene. His life was taken due to the negligent actions of Brown, who failed to stop after the initial collision and continued driving on Bell Road. Brown sideswiped another vehicle before veering towards the median and crashing into a tree. Thankfully, the other vehicle’s occupants suffered only minor damages and no loss of life.

The Investigation and Charges

A DUI investigation revealed that Brown’s excessive blood alcohol level and high driving speed were responsible for the accident. Upon contact with the police, Brown exhibited several signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, a strong odour of alcohol, slurred speech, and dishevelled clothing.

Brown admitted to drinking before driving and, following her arrest by the Surprise Police Department, allegedly attempted to resist arrest and fight with the officers, necessitating restraints.

Chelsey Brown is now facing multiple charges, including assault on an officer, manslaughter, endangerment, and DUI. She is currently in custody with a bond set at $250,000.

Remembering Daniel Duran

Daniel Duran, born on October 7, 1965, in Glendale, Arizona, was a hard-working family man who dedicated his life to supporting his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Shelley and their four children, Richard, Blake, Danielle (married to Edgar), and Robert (married to Corey). Duran also leaves three grandchildren, Edgar Jr. “Guero,” Natalie, and Sophia.

Described by his family as a loving man whose character revolved around love, Daniel Duran expressed his unconditional love frequently, whether in person, over the phone, or through text messages. His tragic death has shocked his family as they mourn the loss of one of the most loving individuals in their lives.

