Cyrus Mistry Death: Former Chairman and Billionaire Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident

Former Chairman and Billionaire Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident in Palghar on Sunday. The 54-year-old billionaire travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai with three other people. Out of them, two (Anahita and Darius Pandole) have been injured, and one more (Jehangir Pandole) has passed away. The two injured are being flown to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Cyrus Mistry Death has come as a shock to everyone who knew him.

Even India’s Prime Minister tweeted about Cyrus Mistry Death and referred to it as a massive loss for the business world.

For around four years, Cyrus Mistry served as the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. And in 2016, due to Mistry’s poor performance, the boardroom decided to oust him. After a lengthy legal battle, Ratan Tata finally took over the duty of chairman from Mistry. Today, the company offers several products in more than 100 countries. It is one of the biggest businesses in India and made a revenue of $130bn just last year.

Cyrus Mistry Death in Road Accident

The accident that took Mistry’s life occurred around 3:15 p.m. on a bridge located just over the Surya river. Mistry was travelling in a silver Mercedes car with three other passengers. It is being reported that the vehicle hit a divider in the road in the Charoti area while crossing the bridge and the 54-year-old former chairman lost his life at the site of the crash.

Pictures of the car have surfaced on the internet, and it is in shambles. It shows how bad the accident was, but still, a proper investigation will be carried out to find out the reason car crash and the death of Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry’s body is currently at Kasa Rural Hospital in Gujarat, where a post-mortem will occur. Medical superintendent Dr. Pradeep Dhodi has confirmed that Mistry had suffered significant head injuries due to the car crashing.