Cs 11 Error Amazon App shuts down

Amazon is a multinational e-commerce company used and loved by almost everyone. With more than 300 million users, it is one of the most popular shopping platforms in the world. Like with all other apps and websites, Amazon faces glitches now and then. In fact, the company just lost $34 billion in sales a few months ago due to an international internet outage. Now, another glitch has surfaced which is preventing people from placing their orders and checking their order history. It is called the Cs 11 error and has become a nightmare for those customers waiting for delivery. So what exactly is this error? When will it be fixed? Did amazon acknowledge this problem? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Cs 11 Error on Amazon App.

What is the Cs 11 error?

The Cs 11 error prevents users from accessing the Amazon app. They can not see their order history, place any new orders, view their account information or make use of several app features. Every time users go to their order history or try to place an order, the following message appears, “Sorry something went wrong. We’re working on fixing it. (CS11).” The glitch came in around Tuesday, 10th of August, and still has not been fixed.

Cause of Cs 11 error

The cause of this error is not clear as of yet. However, the Cs 11 error is limited to iOS users using the amazon app. Oddly, the glitch is not present for users using the Android app. Whether the issue is limited to a specific iPhone model or a certain iOS version is not known.

Is the error affecting customers all around the world?

The Cs 11 error is mostly affecting customers in India. However, customers in Germany and parts of Europe, and the USA are also experiencing this error.

Cs 11 Error Fix

As of yet, there is no fix for the Cs 11 error. Even reinstalling or restarting your iPhone will not fix the issue.

The e-commerce giant has taken notice of the issue. Its spokesperson responded to Gadgets 360’s email about the Cs 11 error by saying:

“We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

Customer Reviews

When customers started experiencing the Cs 11 error, they immediately took to Twitter and Reddit to ask the company for help.

One user tweeted Amazon saying “@AmazonHelp I’ve been getting this error for days on my iPhone running iOS15 as it seems thousands of others are. Is there a fix?”

Another one shared their experience with the tweet, “@AmazonHelp iPhone 8 Plus, iOS 15 public beta, the Amazon Shopping app keeps giving me CS11 error; Permissions are correct, the app was uninstalled and reinstalled, no change. Is it a server-side issue? Please advise, thanks. Have a nice day!” one wrote, before a flood of complaints began.

Many users were frustrated and annoyed. After all, Amazon is the prime shopping spot for millions of users. One particularly angry user said, “Not able to access the @amazon app on iOS devices due to a “CS11 error.” This is bizarre @YahooFinance @CNBS when is Amazon fixing this?”

In response to the millions of messages AmazonHelp was receiving, it tweeted the following tweet: “We are sorry about the issues you have with our application. It’s a known issue and our teams are working on the same. Appreciate your patience and understanding.”