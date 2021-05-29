Amazon Prime Now Retires For Good

Amazon has recently announced that Amazon Prime Now is retiring. However, do not worry or begin panicking because all the features of this ultra fast delivery app and site will shift to Amazon.

Amazon Prime Now had come into existence in 2014 but it is now time to bid it goodbye. This is because Amazon creators want the Amazon app to be a one-stop place for everything. Whether users want something immediately within the next two hours (a service previously provided by Amazon Now Prime) or something from the other side of the world in a couple of days. The VP of Amazon stated, “To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location.”

Countries where Amazon Prime Now has been Shut

The team at Amazon aims to retire Amazon Prime Now by the end of this year i.e. 2021. In fact, they have already taken an action in shutting down and making Amazon Prime Now retires. They have done this in three countries i.e. India, Singapore, and Japan, and moved the service to the main app i.e. Amazon.

Besides this, in the USA, the company has already moved the Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market from the Prime Now app to Amazon. They took this action in 2019 and were quite successful.

Conclusion

The main target of the company is to basically make things easier for users by making every service available for them in one place. Moreover, Amazon creators are planning to gradually move everything to Amazon before they completely shut down Amazon Prime Now. So that the transition can be easy for everyone. We wish Amazon the best of luck for their venture and can’t wait to see it in action globally.