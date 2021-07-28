Cooking With Paris- Spoiler Alert!

Who would have thought a couple of years back that the hot and steamy entrepreneur, Paris Hilton, that we have known and loved will be the lead of a cooking show. And not only that but she will be seen learning about lemon zests, tomatillos and even cooking a turkey. The Simple Life star will be seen all over the world on Netflix through her upcoming show, Cooking With Paris.

Let us warn you though! This will be no ordinary reality cooking show. This is because Paris will bring her bling and hotness to the kitchen with her. Her kitchen will be decorated with sparkles. Additionally, she will be seen wearing a full face of makeup. Along with her celebrity friends trying out and learning more about how to cook things. What’s funny is that most of her friends don’t know how to cook as well. Also, she hasn’t invited any professional chefs either to help her out. Paris along with her friends will all also be seen trying out the food after cooking it. And it’s not always going to be delicious! Overall, it’s going to be fun to watch Paris take on this new role and maybe even learn a couple of things about cooking.

Cooking With Paris Release Date

The show’s release date was announced via Paris Hilton’s social media. She revealed to her fans that her cooking show will be available for viewing on August 4, 2021.

Netflix on Cooking With Paris

With so close to release date, it’s no surprise that Netflic has released an official synopsis for the show. And it only proves that the show is going to be just as much (or even more) entertaining than the trailer that just hit our screens. They have said:

“Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

Cooking with Paris Trailer

The trailer has just been released. And it is mind blowing. It depicts Paris’s light hearted nature that fans have come to fall in love with all these years. Moreover, it also gives a glimpse of all the stars that will be featured in the show. These include Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, Lele Pons, mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton.

How many episodes will the american reality show have?

Viewers will get a chance to join Paris as she paves her way as a chef with the help of her celebrity friends in six episodes. Each episode will feature a new celebrity. It will also give her fans a chance to connect more with her as she makes mistakes and learns more about cooking.