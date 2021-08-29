Cobra Kai Season 5 Already Renewed

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and aired on Netflix, Cobra Kai is one of the most-watched series. It is a spinoff from the Karate Kid. And shows the competitive world of karate. Cobra Kai season 4 is about to release and its official release date was announced some time back. So looking at the excitement of the fans, Netflix has surprised them by picking the series for Cobra Kai Season 5.

Additionally, this year, in July, the series was nominated for not one or two but four Emmy nominations. These were for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy. We think this is also one of the reasons that the team decided to renew season 5 ahead of the season 4 release. Whatever the reason may be, the news of another season with dojos has gotten fans over the moon.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be airing in December. And it has been stated that filming for Cobra Kai season 5 will begin this fall in Atlanta. This means that the season will be available to be released in mid-2022.

The news of the official renewal of Cobra Kai for a season 5 was made on August 27, 2021, Friday. This was a surprise for all fans who did not see this coming. However, we are all excited to see what Netflix and the creative team have in store for us.

Plot

The official synopsis hasn’t been revealed yet. Since season 4 hasn’t been released yet, we cannot predict the future plot of Cobra Kai season 5. Clearly, the plot is a mystery yet! But, whenever we get any news on the plot for the upcoming season, we will share it with you. Until then, you can watch season 4 which will air in December 2021.

Cast

We don’t know which new cast members will be added to season 5 or which old cast members will be cut off from season 4. And this can only be confirmed once season 4 airs or once the team officially releases a list.

Until then, here is the cast list of Cobra Kai season 4:

William Zabka-Johnny Lawrence

Ralph Macchio– Daniel LaRusso

Xolo Mariduena– Miguel Diaz

Mary Mouser– Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan– Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand– Hawk

Martin Kove– John Kreese

Thoman Ian Griffith– Terry Silver

Dallas Dupree Young- Kenny

Vanessa Rubio– Carmen Diaz

Courtney Henggeler– Amanda LaRusso

Gianni Decenz– Demetri

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

While there is no teaser or trailer for season 5, there is a Cobra Kai season 4 promo available for watching. Moreover, all episodes of Cobra Kai season 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix in December 2021. Also, this season is quite promising and will set the stage for the next season.