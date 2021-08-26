Clickbait Season 2- Will it get renewed?

The mystery drama series, Clickbait, just aired with its first season on Netflix on August 25, 2021. And viewers have spent hours binge-watching it. The series shows the other side of the internet i.e. the dark side making viewers really intrigued by it. Now, there is one question on every viewer’s mind that has watched the entire season i.e. will there be a Clickbait Season 2.

It’s no surprise though! The plot of the series is really interesting and the cast has managed to provide justice to every character. Although the mysteries of season 1 got all answered in it, viewers want more of the show. They want to see more stories and mysteries that unveil the negative impacts of the internet. So, here is everything we know about Clickbait season 2.

Clickbait Season 2 Release Date

Created as a mini-series by Tony Ayres and Christian White, there has been no news on season 2. But, many mini-series on Netflix which were only planned for one season have been changed into regular series with numerous seasons. It all depends on the response that Netflix gets (which has been good up till now).

So, if the views keep on coming, then maybe Clickbait Season 2 will be renewed and released by the end of 2022. The first season had 8 episodes which were all released together. The same will happen for Clickbait season 2 as well. Each episode will be around 45 minutes. If we do get any more updates on the renewal for season 2 of Clickbait, we will be sure to let you know.

Cast

There will probably be a new cast for season 2 as the mystery of season 1 was resolved. And season 2 will come with a new setting. Whenever a cast for clickbait season 2 is decided, we will share it with you.

Plot

Season 1 of Clickbait was a lesson for all of us. That we shouldn’t believe everything we see about someone on the internet as there is always more to the story. Viewers saw how lies were told about Nick by someone (Dawn) who catfished him. We saw the story unfold episode by episode and saw the dark pits of the world of the internet. After watching the season, we are sure that we all have learned not to trust everyone we meet on the internet.

Season 2 will obviously be a new story probably featuring new characters. And it will show us another new dark side of the internet. The series is great to watch and manages to teach a lesson at the same time. We can’t wait for it to get renewed and share more details with all of you.

Clickbait Season 2 Trailer

We are not yet sure if there will be a season 2. This means that no trailer has been released. Even if the show does get renewed, the trailer will take some time to be released as filming has to begin first.