Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Everything We Know

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 has already piqued the interest of fans. The Netflix animated series started on September 17 and has already generated a lot of hype. The spoilt, wild, and constantly boozed aunty from Twitter, on the other hand, now has her own Netflix series. The protagonist’s character was inspired by a tweet that went viral a few years ago.

Furthermore, the character was created by the series creator and writer, actor Chris Witsake. Witsake began writing jokes about this persona on Twitter a few years ago and quickly gained a large fan following. Everything you need to know about the upcoming season is right here.

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Release Date

So yet, neither Netflix nor the show’s creators have revealed anything regarding Season 2 of Chicago Party Aunt. But we are aware that it is taking place. Netflix has purchased 16 episodes of the series, according to Chris Witsake in an interview. Only eight of them survived the first season. We now know that the remaining eight episodes will be released in the second portion.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, we should hear excellent news regarding a new season shortly. If Netflix decides to continue a new season of an animated series in the next months, we could see it in 2022.

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Plot

Even though each episode is a stand-alone adventure, the first season has certain overarching themes. Because Diane is a huge sports fan, several episodes feature sporting events such as the Chicago Marathon and a Bears-Packers game. Diane’s relationship with her sister and Daniel’s mother, Bonnie, is also explored. Although Kurt’s relationship with Diane is over, he still has feelings for her. As a result, in the second season, Diane’s connections with the people in her life will be further explored as she continues to live life to the fullest. So expect a lot more sports references, sporting events, and Diane and Daniel’s never-ending antics.

Cast Of Chicago Party Aunt Season 2

We’re sure to encounter recognizable voices from the first season in the second season.

Lauren Ash as Diane Dunbrowski/Chicago Party Aunt

Rory O’Malley as Daniel

Chris Witaske as Kurt

Jill Talley as Bonnie

Jon Barinholtz as Diane Dunbrowski/Chicago Party Aunt

Cast Members

Michael Patrick Thornton

RuPaul as Gideon

Katie Rich as Zuzana

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Tina

Ike Barinholtz as Mark

Trailer

There’s no news about the trailer. Hence, fans will have to wait a while until a trailer releases.