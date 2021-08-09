Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow’s Slayer-Witch Daughter

Featuring lots of vampires, demons, and supernatural forces, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the best supernatural drama TV series in existence. The show aired in 2003 and fans has been waiting for a sequel ever since. Now, almost 17 years later, Disney Hyperion Publishing has taken up the job of fulfilling fans’ decades-old dream will be releasing a sequel in the form of a trilogy book series! This upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel will focus on Willow’s Slayer-Witch daughter as she struggles to use stakes while controlling her budding magical powers. Full of jaw-dropping plot twists, unyielding courage, and magical powers, this new book series will take fans on one hell of an adventure! You can find out all the details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sequel down below including its publication date and plot details.

Publication Date

Disney Hyperion is the publishing company for the new Buffy sequel which is titled In Every Generation. This novel will be the first one in the In Every Generation trilogy series. It is written Kendare Blake-the author of the record-breaking book series Three Dark Crowns. This upcoming sequel book is going to be debuting on January 4, 2022.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Plot

In Every Generation will focus on Frankie Rosenberg who is Willow’s daughter. Just like her mother, Frankie is a witch. However, she is also a slayer which makes her the first slayer witch in history. Obviously, as the first of her kind, Frankie will need to prove her worth and this won’t be easy. She will need to go on a tragic and deadly journey without any help from her family and relatives. Matters get worse when a new character called Hailey appears out of thin air. She informs Frankie about deadly supernatural beings attacking the Slayers and killing all of them. Now, it is up to Frankie to kill these demons and prevent evil from taking over the world.

Disney Hyperion has recently released the official synopsis of the first book. It reads,

“Frankie Rosenberg is passionate about the environment, a sophomore at New Sunnydale High School, and the daughter of the most powerful witch in Sunnydale history. Her mom, Willow, is slowly teaching her magic on the condition that she use it to better the world. But Frankie’s happily quiet life is upended when new girl Hailey shows up with news that the annual Slayer convention has been the target of an attack, and all the Slayers—including Buffy, Faith, and Hailey’s older sister Vi—might be dead. That means it’s time for this generation’s Slayer to be born. But being the first-ever Slayer-Witch means learning how to wield a stake while trying to control her budding powers. With the help of Hailey, a werewolf named Jake, and a hot but nerdy sage demon, Frankie must become the Slayer, prevent the Hellmouth from opening again, and find out what happened to her Aunt Buffy, before she’s next. Get ready for a whole new story within the world of Buffy!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Characters

The main characters of the book are

Frankie- The lead character who embarks on a potentially deadly journey to save the world.

Hailey- Frankie’s friend and helper

Jake- A werewolf who helps train Frankie

Willow- Frankie’s Mother who is a witch

A sage demon whose name we don’t know as of yet

Much detail about the characters including names of the series antagonists has not been revealed as of yet. However, we will be sure to update you guys as soon as we find out more information about Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s sequel!