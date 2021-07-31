Mare of Easttown Season 2 Will Get a Release Date Soon!

The critically acclaimed crime TV series Mare of Easttown has managed to steal the hearts of millions of people around the world with its spectacular storyline, remarkable production, and outstanding performance. The series deals with crime and features several important topics like divorce, suicide, and family troubles. Season 1 of this limited-time series ended with Detective Mare finally figuring out who the murderer of teenage mom Erin McMenamin was. Now, fans are curious to know whether their favorite detective will be back with another unsolvable case in Season 2. Will there even be a second season? Or has Mare’s journey come to an end with only one season. Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Mare of Easttown Season 2, including its release date, plot, and cast.

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Release Date

Mare of Easttown Season 1 premiered from April 2021 till May 2021. The series was an absolute hit and even got 16 nominations at the Emmys! However, it has been a few months since Season 1 ended, and the producers still haven’t given us any official news regarding Season 2.

Although it was produced as a limited series, Mare of Easttown may get another season due to the immense success of Season 1. In fact, the chief content officer at HBO, Casey Bloys, and several cast members have shown interest in renewing the series for a second season. Plus, most HBO original shows produced as limited series often end up getting a second season, such as Big Little Lies and!

In an interview, Casey said she and everybody else would be open to producing a second season once Brad Ingelsby (the writer) comes up with a story for it. Additionally, lead actor Kate Winslet, who plays Detective Mare, showed her willingness to return for season 2 in an interview. She said, “ I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.”

Thus, it is highly likely that fans will get a second season. Unfortunately, we can’t predict when because it all depends on when writer Brad Ingelsby gets another spectacular idea. Till then, we can hope and pray that our favorite crime series comes back to our screens with another award-worthy season as soon as possible.

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Plot

Season 1 tied up all loose ends with Mare catching Erin’s murderer, who turned out to be 13 years old Ryan Ross! Season 2 will feature another mind-boggling murder mystery, with Mare Sheehan embarking on another twisted journey to find the culprit.

We also saw lots of character development in the first season. As Mare comes to terms with her divorce and the loss of her son to suicide. Season 2 will probably focus on her personal journey and try to save her grandson from her drug-addicted daughter-in-law. She might also have a new love interest in the new season!

Cast

Mare of Easttown won’t be complete without Mare herself. And thus, Kate Winslet will be returning in Season 2 as our all-time favorite snarky and kind detective. Most of her family members will also be returning. And thus, the following actors will reappear in Mare of Easttown Season 2

David Denman plays the role of Mare’s ex-husband, Frank Sheehan.

Jean Smart plays the role of Mare’s mother, Helen Fahey.

Angourie Rice plays the role of Mare’s Daughter, Siobhan Sheehan.

Neal Huff plays the role of Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

Izzy King plays the role of Mare’s grandson Drew.

Sosie Bacon plays the role of Mare’s daughter in law Carrie.

The remaining cast will probably be new as Season 2 will deal with a whole new case with its own set of new suspects and new victims.

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Trailer

Once the series is confirmed for production, filming will begin. And only then can we get a trailer for season 2. This will take quite some time. So, fans should expect to wait anywhere between one to three years to feast their eyes on the trailer of Mare of Easttown Season 2.