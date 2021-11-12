Billie Eilish Sings Special Version of ‘Happier Than Ever With the Count on Sesame Street

For the 52nd season of Sesame Street, Billie Eilish will debut a new duet version of her song Happier Than Ever with Sesame Street’s The Count. Billie Eilish is enlisting the assistance of a certain caped friend to perform a duet on one of her songs!

The seven-time Grammy winner, 19, will appear on the season premiere of Sesame Street on Thursday. And she will be performing a special duet version of her second studio album’s hit song Happier Than Ever.

In a song snippet, Eilish can be seen sitting on Sesame Street’s famous stoop alongside The Count, singing altered lyrics from her song: “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever…”

Eilish and The Count then serenade each other about how numbers sound so much better when they’re counting together.

The number 2 was the focus of the segment, with Billie counting out two of Burt’s sweaters while Burt shivered in his undershirt and apples, with Elmo handing one of the fruits to a friend.

Eilish shared a clip of the segment on her social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Stories, ahead of the episode’s premiere.

Sesame Street, the longest-running children’s show on television, debuted 52 years ago this week, on Nov. 10, 1969. The show’s 52nd season will premiere on Cartoonito on HBO Max on Thursday.

Billie Eilish Other Children Friendly Collaborations

Eilish’s collaboration with Sesame Street is not the first time the Bad Guy singer has collaborated with a kid-friendly franchise. Eilish appeared as Sally in a live-to-film concert performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

This was alongside composer Danny Elfman at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, at the end of last month.

Billie wore the character’s iconic patchwork dress and makeup from Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion animated Disney film. The star stated on Instagram that the opportunity was the most exciting thing she has ever done.

Thank you for allowing her to be a part of it. She couldn’t stop smiling all weekend.