Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Star as Hulk Hogan in a New Film “Killing Gawker”

Ben Affleck is reportedly, according to PWInsider, set to take on a new and interesting role. He shall play Hulk Hogan. The story of the film is based on Hogan’s notorious lawsuit.

Ben Affleck’s New Movie Titled as “Killing Gawker”

The screenplay is rumoured to be titled “Killing Gawker.” As of yet, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company, Artist Equity, is working on the script and the production. The latter is set to start around January 2025.

The latest Artist Equity film, *The Instigators* starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, is currently in theaters and will be available on Apple TV+ beginning August 9th.

Moreover, the project has not been Green lit officially. But if all things go according to the plan, Ben Affleck shall play Hulk Hogan and Matt Damon shall do-star as Peter Thiel. Thiel was a former CEO of PayPal who financed Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker in secrecy.

“Killing Gawker” Script Will Be Written by Charles Randolph

Charles Randolph wrote “Killing Gawker.” He won an Oscar in 2016 for co-writing “The Big Short” with Adam McKay.

Reportedly, the entire script is based on “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.” Just like the book, the premise of the screenplay is based on the details of the real-life legal battle between Hogan and Gawker. The lawsuit started after a footage was released of the wrestling star.

The Gawker-Hogan Feud

The feud started when Gawker started posting clips from a 2007 tape of Hogan and Heather Clem. The latter was the ex-wife of the radio host, Bubba the Love Sponge. In retaliation, Hogan sued both the parties.

He ended up reaching a settlement but dragged Gawker into a separate lawsuit. 2016 Hogan won this case and received $115 million in damages. It ultimately caused Gawker’s downfall. The lawsuit was also funded by billionaire Peter Thiel. He had prior grievances with Gawker who used to portray Thiel negatively. Gawker outed Thiel as LGBTQ+; hence, he was driven to bring down Gawker.

Chris Hemsworth was Going to Play Hogan In the Original Production

The news is a huge leap for Ben Affleck since Chris Hemsworth was initially set to portray Hulk Hogan. It would be a Netflix biopic directed by “Joker” director Todd Philips. However, the project stalled, and Hogan confirmed in 2023 that the movie would not be released on Netflix. Although Hemsworth expressed that he would still be interested in the role, it seems like he has been replaced with Ben Affleck.

“To work with Todd Phillips, who we discussed making that film with, would be an honor and a fantastic opportunity. I can’t say it’s officially happening yet. If there was a green light, I’d get to work on it.”

The decision to switch from Netflix came after a certain “glitch” with the streaming platform.

Hogan explained the “glitch” in an interview with Chris Van Vliet,

“It was a situation where, business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date, as far as a business situation, and so, I had a choice at that time to switch gears. But yeah, the script came back, and it was amazing. Because my favorite movies are like “Scarface,” “The Godfather,” and “True Romance” — it was there. It was there. And I just went, ‘Woah.'”

For now, there is no official news on the cast, production, and movie release date. Check this space for any new updates.