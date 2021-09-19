Why is Battlefield 2042 Delayed till November 2021

2021’s most awaited shooting game Battlefield 2042 is delayed for a month. While fans were looking forward to an October release, the producers of the game have just announced that the release date has been pushed back to November 2021. A beta version of the game was also supposed to release in September. However, half the month has gone by with no update regarding Battlefield 2042 Beta. So what is causing all these delays? Are there chances of the release date being pushed back more? Should fans even look forward to a 2021 release? Battlefield 2042 is delayed again till November 2021 and you can find out all about it down below.

Battlefield 2042 Release Date Delay

With only a month left for the game’s release, Battlefield 2042’s developers DICE recently posted the following tweet on social media.

“We’ve made the decision to shift the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19th,2021.”

Cause of Delay

Fans had already predicted the delay of the release date beforehand. This is because several 2021 video game titles have faced delays in their release dates due to the pandemic.

DICE too has announced the pandemic as the reason for the Battlefield 2042 delay. According to the company, “Building the next generation of Battlefield during the pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game. We had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards the launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely. And with all the hard work the teams are doing from home. We feel it is important to take the extra to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

Is the Delay beneficial for the company?

Battlefield has always come out with new games in October before Call of Duty. This works to their advantage as many gamers prefer COD over Battlefield. Now that the game is releasing after the launch of a new COD game, sales will take a hit. However, this will give the producers time to fix bugs and make appropriate changes in the game. This is necessary as Battlefield is known for its rough bugs which are present in the initial launch. With more time on hand now, we really hope the producers fix it all and avoid the PR nightmare that accompanies each new Battlefield launch.

Which Consoles will Battlefield release on?

Battlefield will release on all major consoles including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. The beta version of the game will come out in the latter half of September as confirmed by DICE.

Battlefield 2042 New Features

Battlefield 2042 will feature lots of new updates. It includes a brand new game mode called Hazard Mode. Unfortunately, the developers have not given us any concrete information regarding the new model. But, it is similar to a battle royale mode. An All-Out war mode will also debut for the first time in this upcoming game.

Additionally, the developers have announced a Portal mode. This mode allows players to customize their games by adding assets from previous game versions. This includes Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 2: Bad Company, and Battlefield 3.

Lots of classic gameplay elements are also included in Battlefield 2042. This includes huge maps, vicious battles, and deathly challenges. Natural disasters like tornadoes will also be a part of the Battlefield 2042 gameplay.