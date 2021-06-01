Babar Azam is getting Married soon

Pakistan’s most eligible bachelor, Babar Azam, is about to tie the knot with his paternal cousin much to every Pakistani girl’s dismay. Yes, that’s right! Our sources have confirmed that the two have been engaged following the approval of their parents. Babar and his fiancee will also be marrying as early as next year as per their parents’ wishes! This means Babar Azam marriage is just round the corner.

The situation is quite ironic and funny because just one day earlier, Azhar Ali (Pakistan’s Test Skipper made a tweet regarding it. He advised Babar to get married on Twitter. This was after a fan asked for his advice to his teammate (in this case, Babar). Was this just a mere coincidence or a clue that we all just missed? Probably the latter. Because Babar shared the news of his engagement and marriage with his Pakistani teammates even before the news went public through sources. However, Babar has still not given any comments on the news of him getting hitched.

Upcoming Events Before Babar Azam Marriage

Babar Azam is one of the most sensational cricketers in Pakistani History. He has broken several records including some set by Virat Kohli, India’s superstar cricketer. In fact, it is under his leadership that Pakistan has made some striking wins in matches against South Africa and Zimbabwe. He is currently in quarantine in Abu Dhabi. He is also busy heading his team to victory in the ongoing PSL matches which are in UAE. After this league is over, he will be competing in some hardcore matches in England. He will also be hosting matches against New Zealand in the UAE. This will all be happening before Babar Azam marriage to his cousin.

Babar Azam has always been the pride of Pakistan and we can’t wait to discover this mystery woman who has stolen the heart of our champion. As of yet, we don’t have many details about her. But stay tuned to find out more about Babar Azam’s marriage to his paternal uncle’s daughter.