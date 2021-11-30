Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg’s ‘pitch Perfect’ Holiday Remix Becomes Viral 

With a holiday song made years ago, Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg unexpectedly went up in flames on TikTok. In 2015, the unlikely duo collaborated on Pitch Perfect 2, creating a snazzy remix of the vacation oldies but goodies ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Here Comes Santa Claus.’

It was not the only trend that arose as a result of the movie Pitch Perfect, which inspired the makers. Of course, everyone remembers “The Cup Song,” which went viral and helped inspire people to learn the complicated cup-tapping movements.

The holiday melody mash-up was inspired by a scene in Pitch Perfect 2 in which Kendrick’s character Beca demonstrated her musical talents by jazzing up Snoop Dogg’s song “Walking In A Winter Wonderland.”

The response of the audience is ultimate for the song. Snoop hopped into the studio and sang “Here Comes Santa Claus,” adding electronic drum beats to make the mash-up more interesting and ultimately wowing the music producer which was played by Keegan-Michael Key.

Reviews of Anna Kendrick’s Song

Well, the song was loved by the audience at that time also, now they are loving the newer version too. On YouTube, the video clip has received over 500,000 views. Countless people were stunned to discover that Snoop could sing so well, and some OG Barden fans have also requested a Pitch Perfect Christmas album.

The remarks of the audience proved the popularity. One stated “There should be a Christmas album for Pitch Perfect. It would set new records.

Some other individuals said, “The worst thing about this song is that they never made it into a full song.”

The Song Was Not Intended for Any Movie

The mash-up may not have been turned into a full song, but it has become one of TikTok’s most popular dances. Kendrick explained in an interview that the soundtrack was not initially supposed for the film. It came somehow.

“I had not sung in a movie at the time,” Kendrick told Vanity Fair. “So all I needed was some proof that I could sing.” And I actually brought a cup with me and thought to myself, “I can make this as stupid as the cup.” Then they inserted it into the film.”

This happened unmeant, but the tuneful mash-up, which was later chosen to take from a small scene in the film, has now become a viral holiday dance on TikTok, years after the version was made. If you missed it anyway, just check it out here.Do share your reviews with us and keep following for more updates.