Outlander Season 6: Starz Revealed New Opening Titles and Release Date

Fraser’s Ridge, all set to go! The most awaited season 6 of Outlander, will be out next year. Starz has released the upcoming season’s opening title sequence, as well as the premiere date for the highly awaited sixth season of Outlander.

A new version of the show’s achingly beautiful theme song appears in the Season 6 titles. It again grabbed the attention of the audience. Do you want to explore more about the story? Here, you go!

The historical drama series Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s ongoing novel series of the same name. The show debuted on Starz on August 9, 2014, and was created by Ronald D. Moore. The story revolves around Claire Randall, a married former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who is transported back in time in 1945, played by Caitriona Balfe.

There, she develops a relationship with Jamie Fraser played by Sam Heughan, a dashing Highland warrior from Gabaldon’s fictitious Clan Fraser of Lovat, and becomes entangled in the Jacobite rebellion.

If we talk about the reception of the story, undoubtedly it was outstanding. It marked 8.4/10 on the IMDb rating scale and 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only this, but the storyline surprised the audience, this is the prime reason for the curiosity of the story continuation.

Now, as this is arriving, fans really want to know more about it. So, without further ado, let us explore.

Outlander Season 6 Updates: Titles

Outlander’s sixth season’s opening titles have been revealed. Well, it has been teased for a long time. The performance of the song sung by an entire choir in Season 5 and the previous four seasons has a magnificent solo, this season’s version is sung by a single person.

The Season 6 titles are a duet between a man and a woman, unlike the Season 5 performance of the song, which was performed by an entire choir, or the previous four seasons, which had a spectacular solo.

This could point to a deepening of the bond between Outlander’s couple Jamie, Sam Heughan, and Claire, Caitriona Balfe. Fraser as they embark on an ever more perilous journey. It features a range of shots, including the titles of Season 1, as well as some new views from near Fraser’s Ridge.

We show Claire with a rifle, personal scenes between her and Jamie, Jamie’s nephew Ian sitting by the fire, Roger kneeling in prayer, Marsali spinning, and the last view of Jamie and Claire viewing the North Carolina hills as snow is falling around them.

Outlander Season 6: Release Date

The official premiere date for Outlander is already out. Season 6 of the show will premiere exclusively on Starz on March 6, 2022. So, you need to wait a little more to enjoy the thrilling story.

However, earlier there were expectations that the show would bring the sixth season this year only, which was later denied by the showrunners. It was told that the season would not be out this year.

Now, if you are thinking, how long it would go. Don’t worry…after the record-breaking fifth season, Outlander has been renewed for a seventh season. Ultimately, due to the pandemic and the associated problems, filming the series was more difficult.

Now, it is finally coming, so the fans can enjoy it in the Q1 of next year. Season 6 would only be 8 episodes long. To compensate for the disparity, Season 7 has been expanded from 12 to 16 episodes.

If you missed the recently released title sequence, do check it out here. And wait for the final drop to enjoy the exhilarating story. We will come with more scoops of entertainment updates, so stay tuned with us.