American Idol Season 20- Hosts, Judges and more

The latest season of American Idol ended in May 2021 with Chayce Beckham winning the hearts of the audience. And now, the show is getting ready to be back with a bang. With American Idol Season 20 is renewed by ABC, it’s only a matter of time until a new winner joins the list of superstars. So, who will it be? When will the show air? Have the auditions started? Scroll to see everything we know about American Idol Season 20 (also the fifth season on ABC).

Who will be the host for American Idol Season 20?

Ryan Seacrest has been the host of the reality tv American series since the time it aired on ABC. And it is no surprise that he will be taking his role as the host of American Idol Season 20. To confirm this, Eli Holzman, executive producer and CEO of Industrial Media, recently said:

“We are thrilled that Katy, Lionel, Luke, and Ryan will be back to help discover our next American Idol. This dream team has selected and guided some of the most talented Idol contestants in the history of the series, and we can’t wait to see who they’ll find next.”

Who will be the judges this time?

The phenomenal judges of season 19 will be making a comeback for the new season as well. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all will be returning. This news has been confirmed by executive vice president Rob Mills. He said:

“Luke, Katy, Lionel, and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC. Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.”

Are you eligible for American Idol Season 20?

Warm up your voices because auditions are starting on August 6, 2021. They will continue throughout the month and end on September 8, 2021. In addition to this, the participant must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and September 15, 2006, to be eligible for auditions. If you want any more information regarding the auditions, simply visit ABC’s official site. Here you can apply for the auditions and check if you are eligible for them.

American Idol Season 20 Release Date

The official release date for the much anticipated season isn’t out yet. And it probably won’t be revealed until contestants are finalized. According to us, the show will begin at the beginning of 2022. This is because the previous four seasons aired on ABC around the beginning of the year. Moreover, the episodes will air every Sunday and Monday on ABC. These episodes are then available to be watched on the official site of ABC the very next day.